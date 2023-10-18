Chelsea Denofa Slides Into Retirement As 2023 Formula Drift Champ

Before the 2023 Formula DRIFT season ended, Chelsea Denofa decided to retire from competition and end his seven-year run as part of the RTR team. Amid a successful season, he didn’t know how it would end. As fate would have it, the script developed like a Hollywood biopic as he slid into the sunset as the 2023 Formula DRIFT champion, scoring the first championship for the 2024 Mustang in the process.

In everything I do for the rest of my life, the first thing that goes under my name is Formula DRIFT Champion. And that’s the best! — Chelsea Denofa, RTR

“What an amazing accomplishment for our team along with Ford Performance support to earn the first championship with the all-new S650 Mustang,” Vaughn Gittin Jr. says. “I remember 20 years ago when I was first driving the Mustang people looked at me sideways, now the Mustang platform is an icon in the sport with more and more showing up at events and in the collective culture.”

“Mustang was bred for racing, from drifting to road courses, and we’re excited to build on this first championship for the all-new Mustang,” Joe Bellino, Mustang marketing manager, added. “We’re confident this is the first of many trophies, and it came from a dominant season.”

That championship script featured all the drama, as Denofa carried a 53-point lead into the season-ending 2023 PRO Championship Round 8: Type S Title Fight event at Irwindale Speedway in Irwindale, California. After qualifying in the seventh spot, he felt confident heading into the competition rounds. However, a malfunction in his nitrous system and his 1,300-horsepower Mustang RTR brought a swift loss in the first round of competition.

As such, Denofa waited to see if the competition would weed out those who had a shot at charging past him in the final event. Fate was in his corner and his challengers didn’t earn enough points to spoil the RTR drifter’s storybook finish.

“I’ve been drifting for 20 years, with 12 years in Formula DRIFT, and you want to win this Championship. The team and I all worked super hard and we did it! It’s nuts!” Denofa said from atop the podium. “Coming to this event I realized it might happen. But I’m leaving the series and if I didn’t win I’d look like an idiot and be wanting to come back for the rest of my life! But the Championship was the goal. In everything I do for the rest of my life, the first thing that goes under my name is Formula DRIFT Champion. And that’s the best!”

While Denofa closes out his career in Formula DRIFT competition in unforgettable style, he may still pop up with the RTR team, which includes Adam LZ and James Deane, in the future in other capacities.

“We have curated an incredible relationship, and I am optimistic we will continue to be collaborating; however, what that looks like for him and wherever he may roam I am confident it will be spectacular,” Gittin added. “Thank you for your belief in us year after year. We are excited to continue the fun!”