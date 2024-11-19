Classic Dash Sale: Get Up to $350 Off Selected Gauge And Dash Kits!

evanderespolong
By Evander Long November 19, 2024

For all car guys out there, Classic Dash now has impressive discounts on their kits of dash and gauges — up to $350 off* during this Classic Dash sale! Between November 1st, 2024, and January 31st, 2025, customers can indulge in two special offers when upgrading their classic cars, trucks, and custom builds. Use HOLIDAY24 when checking out to get an immediate discount of 15% on any complete dash and gauge kit.

Not only is Classic Dash offering discounts, but the company has also partnered with AutoMeter for a mail-in rebate on gauge bundles. You can get up to $350 off on your purchase if you buy a complete dash panel and spend at least $100 on eligible AutoMeter gauges. This is your chance to give your project car a modern upgrade with a new dash panel and some gauges to improve both the aesthetics of your interior and functionality too.

This is a great opportunity for stretching the holiday budget and saving money that can be poured into other upgrades. Or, treat the extra cash as pocket money in time for the holidays. To get the rebate, retain the original copy of the sales receipt as well as the packaging’s UPC bar codes and part number labels. Customers are responsible for submitting their rebate form and paperwork to AutoMeter. Mail the rebate form early enough to make sure it reaches them by January 31st, 2025.

Classic Dash offers dash inserts for a variety of makes and models of vintage cars and trucks. You can choose whether you want digital or analog gauges for many applications. Each option brings a wealth of information, tailored to your car or truck's interior styling.

If you prefer digital-readout gauges, with the largest variety of Holley digital dashes available, you can create a totally unique look for your car or truck. The digital dashes provide access to a wealth of information while allowing users to create their own customized look. Get a new dash for this holiday season with Classic Dash. Go over to their website, check the discount rules, and see what you can put in your classic car or truck. Don’t miss your holiday season chance to give your classic ride the upgrade it deserves by Classic Dash!

*Some exclusions apply. Click HERE for details, rules, and exclusions.

Article Sources

Classic Dash
https://classicdash.com
(866) 882-3525

More Sources

AutoMeter
https://www.autometer.com/
(866) 248-6356
Holley
https://www.holley.com/
(866) 464-6553

