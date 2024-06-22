Classic Dash Serves Up Fresh Gauges For Classic Ford Trucks

When it comes to classic trucks, the Ford F-Series holds a special place in the hearts of automotive enthusiasts. The 1973-79 models, in particular, are revered for their rugged build quality and burly style. Yet, even the most timeless designs call for a touch of modernization. Enter Classic Dash, the maestros of melding vintage aesthetics with contemporary functionality.

Classic Dash has carved a niche in the automotive aftermarket industry, offering an array of upgraded instrumentation panels that breathe new life into the iconic Ford F-Series trucks. Their expertise lies in replacing the original “boxy” factory gauges with sleek digital and analog panels that not only enhance the truck’s interior but also offer improved readability and functionality.

Out With the Old, In With The New

Crafted from durable UV-resistant composite material, these panels are designed for durability, ensuring they stand the test of time just like the trucks they’re destined for. The installation process is a breeze, requiring nothing more than common tools and a bit of elbow grease, making it an accessible upgrade for truck owners of all skill levels.

For the tech-savvy trucker, Classic Dash’s digital offerings are headlined by the impressive 12.3” Holley EFI panel. This digital marvel comes equipped with a plethora of preprogrammed displays, offering a modern twist to the truck’s dashboard. The customization options are vast, allowing owners to tailor the display to their specific preferences. Encased in a matte black panel, it exudes a sleekness that is both understated and bold.

But let’s not forget those who have a soft spot for the classic look and feel of analog gauges. Classic Dash caters to this crowd with no less than 25 different styles from renowned brands like Auto Meter and Classic Instruments, as well as the budget-friendly VeeThree line. Whether it’s the stealthy matte black, the sophisticated brushed aluminum, or the high-tech carbon fiber, there’s a panel to match every truck owner’s taste.

Classic Dash’s commitment to quality is evident in every panel they produce, all of which are manufactured in-house at their Carson City, Nevada facility. This ensures that each product meets their stringent standards and fits seamlessly into the F-Series trucks.

For those eager to see how these panels transform the interior of their 1973-79 Ford F-Series truck, a visit to Classic Dash’a website or a call to their dedicated technical assistance team can paint a vivid picture of the potential upgrade. With personalized support just a phone call away, truck owners can embark on their customization journey with confidence.

As we look back on the legacy of the Ford F-Series, it’s clear that the trucks have stood the test of time. With companies like Classic Dash providing high-quality upgrades, these old hay haulers can continue to cruise the highways and byways with a dash of modernity that complements their timeless vibe.