Classic Instruments Releases Newest 1967-’68 Mustang Cluster

By Andy Bolig May 21, 2020

Classic Mustang enthusiasts have enjoyed a vibrant aftermarket, thriving with both restoration and modification products that allow them to build their cars into the work of rolling art they want them to be. While the restoration market seeks factory originality, the resto-mod facet seeks ways to make their car’s design more original than any others.

Classic Instruments has been providing a means to stand out from the crowd, without standing too far away from what the original engineers envisioned, since 1977. It’s latest creation features all the increased functionality that its customers crave while keeping the original styling of the car’s factory dash. The company’s new version of its popular 1967-’68 Mustang cluster includes an all-new speedometer updated with an OLED information screen. This new combination features all the great aspects of the original cluster design and brings functionality and precision from today’s electronics.

The all-new speedometer melds the nostalgic taste of analog gauges with the modern convenience and accuracy of a digital readout. It offers the ability to display an odometer which “rolls” just like a traditional mechanical odometer, a digital speed readout in either miles per hour or kilometers per hour, as well as a trip meter. The readout can be adjusted between English or Metric units and each new speedometer is equipped with a step-by-step calibration mode and enhanced diagnostic features.

The 1967-’68 cluster features a 4 5/8-inch speedometer and tachometer, along with 2 1/8-inch fuel, oil, and temp gauges. There are two finishes available in either a brushed-aluminum style bezel or the standard black, camera case bezel. The unit is pre-wired and includes all necessary sending units and mounting hardware. The harness is constructed of automotive grade TXL wire, machine-crimped terminals, tech-flex sleeving, and Molex main connectors. The dash cluster is equipped with Classic Instruments’ ZST™ and works directly with the factory ECM or VSS signal so there is no need for an additional control box. The fuel sending unit is not included, but the fuel gauge is calibrated to the stock 75-10 OHM sending unit.

The OLED-equipped dash cluster from Classic Instruments can be purchased direct or through any one of Classic Instruments’ authorized dealers.

Article Sources

Classic Instruments
https://www.classicinstruments.com/
(800) 575-0461

About the author

Andy Bolig

Andy has been intrigued by mechanical things all of his life and enjoys tinkering with cars of all makes and ages. Finding value in style points, he can appreciate cars of all power and performance levels. Andy is an avid railfan and gets his “high” by flying radio-controlled model airplanes when time permits. He keeps his feet firmly grounded by working on his two street rods and his supercharged C4 Corvette. Whether planes, trains, motorcycles, or automobiles, Andy has immersed himself in a world driven by internal combustion.
Read My Articles
 

