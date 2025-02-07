Conquer Any Terrain With COBB’s TR-01 Ford Truck Wheels

COBB Tuning’s Adventure Series TR-01 wheels for Ford F-150 and Bronco owners aim to provide a blend of style, performance, and proper fitment for off-road and on-road use. The TR-01 is a single-piece, six-spoke wheel. COBB designs these wheels in-house. The company seeks a balance between modern design and a classic, rugged appearance. They want the wheels to look good on new trucks and also suit off-road adventures.

The wheels come in three finishes: bronze, black, and gunmetal. “Is there anything that you can modify on your truck that is more instantly cool than a nice set of wheels? I don’t really think there is,” COBB explained.

Fitment is an important feature of the TR-01. COBB engineered the wheels to work with stock components. They also fit many popular aftermarket tire options. Its design simplifies the buying process for truck owners. They do not have to worry about complex fitment calculations.

“Luckily, we spec these so that you don’t even have to worry about that. They’re the perfect size to fit with stock components or many of the most popular modifications in tire options…” the speaker explained.

Performance is another focus for COBB. The TR-01 wheels weigh 22 pounds each. Despite the low weight, they have a 1,200 -kg load rating. This strength is important for both hauling heavy loads and off-road driving.

COBB also included several small details. These details add to the overall user experience. “…Not every set of wheels offers the complete combo of quality, performance, proper fitment, style, and a great price like these,” the company explained.

The TR-01 also features knurled grooves. These grooves help keep tires from slipping. This is important when drivers reduce tire pressure for off-roading. It also benefits those who frequently tow or carry heavy cargo. The lug holes work with original equipment manufacturers and many aftermarket lug nuts.

The wheels use a hub-centric design. This centers the wheel on the hub for a secure fit. Each wheel includes a machined aluminum center cap. This cap matches the wheel’s color for a clean look. “…as with everything that COBB makes, we pay attention to the small features to ensure that you have the best hands-on experience,” Cobb added.