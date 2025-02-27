Could The Four-Door Mustang Sedan Carry The Mach 4 Nameplate?

steveturner
By Steve Turner February 27, 2025

During its dealer meetings last year, Ford purportedly shared information regarding a bevy of new Mustang variants, including the long-promised hybrid version, an off-road ‘Baja’ version and a four-door sedan. The latter was rumored to carry the Mustang Mach 4 naming convention, and a recent Ford trademark filing lends credence to the leaks reported from attendees who bypassed their NDAs to spread the word.

On February 25, 2025, Ford Motor Company filed for the Mach 4 trademark as it applies to automobiles, making the likelihood of a four-door Mustang seem more imminent. Would you be excited to add a Mustang sedan to your corral?

Now we know that Ford seems ready to Raptorize everything, so a Mustang Raptor or something similar isn’t that much of a stretch, but how that would play out is anyone’s guess. A sedan is easier to visualize as something similar to the recent Dodge Charger.

Knowing Mustang backseats aren’t really of much use beyond giving the kids a ride, there is certainly a practical element to a four-door pony car. Given the relative popularity of the Mustang Mach-E SUV with four-doors, something practical for the petrol heads seems viable.

During the rollout of the S650, Ford designer Christopher Stevens shared a number of sketches, including one with four doors that gives us an idea of what one might look like. What sort of powertrain will motivate this new variant is anyone’s guess, but Ford has also long promised a hybrid Mustang…

That said, we don’t quite know how to feel about an expansive Mustang corral. Perhaps the more the merrier, but it will be interesting to see how this story develops. If a Mustang Mach 4 sedan hits dealer lots are you champing at the bit for the order books to open?

