Coyote-Powered F-150 Pickups Wage A Boosted Battle On The 1,320

In a recent video uploaded by Cleetus McFarland, he showed us how two titans clash on a drag strip. These two titans, while having a different build, really performed beyond their expectations. This F-150 Showdown featured a Ford F-150 boosted by a twin-turbo setup and another Ford F-150 blown by a Whipple supercharger.

The first F-150 featured Precision Turbo NextGen turbos that are known for their responsiveness. It has an exhaust system designed to minimize lag and a triple-pump fuel system to feed that hungry Coyote engine. Cleetus’ crew tested this beast on a dyno where it produced 876 horsepower.

The other F-150, which wears a Whipple supercharger, was also tested on the dyno. It delivered a whopping 865 horsepower. Both trucks had Viking coilovers, Yukon diff lockers, and CalTrac traction bars for optimal traction.

When the race day arrived, brand-new Vossen rims and Nitto tires were used for both trucks. Cleetus also made sure to install Tonneau covers. “We need aerodynamics,” he said as they prepared both trucks for this F-150 Showdown. His team also added P3 gauges to monitor important stats during the race.

The first race was a “chase is a race” format, where a jump at the start meant the other driver had to chase them down. The supercharged truck took an easy victory, with the twin-turbo driver admitting to a false start. The second race saw another attempt at a jump, but this time, the supercharged truck caught up, securing another win, though a closer one.

Finally, a clean drag race ensued. The twin-turbo truck, with its smooth power delivery and strong top-end pull, edged out the supercharged competitor, taking the win. After some playful negotiations to lower the boost on the twin-turbo truck they raced for a fourth time. On this outing, the twin-turbo F-150 took a more decisive victory.

Despite the supercharged truck’s explosive launch, the twin-turbo setup flexed its top-end muscle, securing the overall victory.

“When we matched up the boost it was close, but you just have a little more legs on that little turbo top end, you know, that’s what they’re good for,” one of the builders commented.