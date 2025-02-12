Custom Bronco Earns TMI TRIM Award At Grand National Roadster Show

Jim McKay, no stranger to TMI Products’ TRIM Awards, once again secured a victory, this time with a stunning 1972 Ford Bronco. McKay’s Blue Oval SUV became the first winner of the 2025 TRIM Road Tour at the 75th Grand National Roadster Show in Pomona, California, on February 2, 2024. He previously won a 2024 Road Tour stop and the Best Full Interior award at the 2024 SEMA Show with a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle.

McKay’s Bronco, built by Lakeside Speed & Shine, is a comprehensive custom build that goes far beyond just interior modifications. The foundation is a Roadster Shop RS4 chassis, ensuring modern handling and performance, and the Bronco rides on KMC GRS wheels wrapped in Toyo RT tires. Under the hood sits a Gen 3 Coyote 5.0-liter engine paired with a 10R80 10-speed automatic transmission.

The exterior features numerous custom touches, including flush-mount glass, welded body seams, a custom-fabricated grille, and custom bumpers. A unique side-exit exhaust adds to the Bronco’s aggressive stance. The body is finished in a striking Cadillac Blaze Orange.

However, it was the interior that specifically caught the attention of TMI judges Jason Mulligan and Marcel Venable from AutoRevolution. The Bronco features several TMI Products, including Pro Grand Bucket seats upholstered in Premium Distressed gray vinyl with TMI’s new Sport-Double Diamond with Lines pattern, accented by Orange Contrast Stitch that complements the exterior paint.

This color scheme extends to the door panels, quarter panels, tailgate panels, and rear-seat upholstery. McKay also skillfully adapted a TMI carpet kit to fit around a custom roll cage. A custom center console, armrests, and dash pad, also wrapped in distressed gray vinyl, complete the cohesive interior design.

As a TRIM Road Tour stop winner, McKay is now in contention for the 2025 TRIM Road Tour Championship. The grand prize includes a trip to the 2025 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, a coveted Top 20 finalist spot in the TMI Products’ TRIM Awards, featured vehicle placement, and a five-night hotel stay.

Four more stops remain on the 2025 TRIM Road Tour — including the C10 Nationals in Fort Worth, Texas, the TMI Cars & Clearance in Corona, California, and the Triple Crown of Rodding — so there’s still time to register your vehicle!