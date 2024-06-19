Cut Down On Fab Time With Vibrant 304 Stainless Steel Brushed Bends

brianwagner
By Brian Wagner June 19, 2024

Fabricating exhaust parts is time-consuming. You have to figure out the design of the parts, prep the material, and then weld everything together after you’ve confirmed it fits. Vibrant Performance’s 304 Stainless Steel Brushed Bends will cut down on your material prep time, and allow fabricators to finish a project quicker.

These bends require little to no prep work, so you can use them as they come out of the box. The Brushed Bends that Vibrant have developed are both scratch and corrosion-resistant, which allows them to last a long time. Vibrant offers these Brushed Bends in 1-1/2” to 4” O.D. sizes. You can choose from either 90 or 45-degree right radius (1D) bends.

The 304 Stainless Steel Brushed Bends can be used to make headers, turbocharger exhaust systems, induction systems, and other parts. Vibrant’s short leg lengths help to reduce the amount of material that’s wasted when fabricating parts.

Kyle Hyatali from Vibrant Performance explains why these bends are a great choice for any project.

“Brushed bends are a great option for any application where aesthetics is a priority. These bends are an excellent choice because they transform the appearance of typical welded assemblies into showpieces. Instead of performing the additional step of brushing your pieces before you weld, you can now buy brushed bends that are ready to weld right out of the box with a beautiful and consistent finish.”

You can learn more about these Vibrant Performance 304 Stainless Steel Brushed Bends right here on the company’s website.

Article Sources

Vibrant Performance
https://vibrantperformance.com
(905) 564-2808
brianwagner

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. Brian enjoys anything loud, fast, and fun.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Cut Down On Fab Time With Vibrant 304 Stainless Steel Brushed Bends

News

Cut Down On Fab Time With Vibrant 304 Stainless Steel Brushed Bends

You Can’t Keep Cobras Down: Team Shelby Brings the Smoke

Event News

You Can’t Keep Cobras Down: Team Shelby Brings the Smoke

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading