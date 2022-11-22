CY-80 Ford 6R80 Gear Shift Indicator Switch From Ron Francis Wiring

If you’re dropping a Ford 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission into your resto-mod or hot rod, you’ll want to make sure that your shift indicator, neutral safety, and backup light are functioning properly; Ron Francis has a new switch that will help make that happen.

The unit is designed for the Ford F-Series and Mustang 6R80 six-speed automatic and provides gear shift indicator signaling, neutral safety, and backup light functions by connecting to the data stream of the ECM communicating with an ECM. There are no external sensors or switches on this transmission, all information comes from logic inside the transmission, and the only easy means to retrieve this information is to tap into the data stream of the ECM controlling the transmission. Factory ECM control of transmission is required. Display for gear shift indication required/sold separately.

Ron Francis is a world-renowned name and the leader in aftermarket wiring harnesses and electrical components for your classic car, hot rod, or custom. Be sure and check out their website for a look at their product line.