Lightweight and durable, carbon fiber has long helped racing vehicles in need of weight reduction. It wasn’t until recent memory, however, that this high-tech hero was engineered as a wheel durable enough to live up to OEM standards. In the Ford world, carbon-fiber wheels debuted on the 2015 Shelby GT350R. Now, for the first time, they are available on a non-Shelby Mustang, the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse.

“In 2015, we announced a landmark deal to fit our wheels to the Shelby Mustang GT350R,” Carbon Revolution CEO Jake Dingle said when the company’s wheels were announced as an option on the latest Shelby GT500. “It was one of many milestones for our company on its rapid growth path, marking the first time our wheels were fitted as original equipment to a production car.”

Revealed at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, the state-of-the-art OE Mustang wheels from Carbon Revolution are optional on the Blue Oval’s latest limited-production performance stallion.

“The wheels are Carbon Revolution’s first five-spoke design for a Ford vehicle, and the first time the lug nuts have been positioned between the spokes on a Carbon Revolution wheel,” says the company. “This gives the bold spoke design more prominence and harkens back to iconic Ford Mustang five-spoke wheels over its extensive history.”

The fourth carbon wheel collaboration between Ford and Carbon Revolution — after the GT350R, GT500, and Ford GT — these 19-inch wheels endured 200 structural and environmental tests to ensure they delivered strength and rigidity along with weight reduction. They weigh just 20.1 pounds, which is nearly 37 percent lighter than the standard aluminum Dark Horse aluminum wheels.

Aside from the five-spoke design, another first for these wheels is the presence of signature blue carbon fiber detailing, which ties in with Dark Horse’s blue accents inside and out. They are more than just a pretty face, however, as Carbon Revolution deployed a plasma arc spray process to apply a ceramic and metal coating common to the aerospace world that offers a thermal shield against braking system heat.

A high-tech tour de force, these five-spoke carbon wheels will also be the first to reach a global Mustang audience with availability not just in the United States, but in Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom as well.

The design of these wheels garnered mixed reviews from enthusiasts after their reveal in the Windy City, but for those who appreciate their combination styling and performance, they are an $8,495 option (in the US) on the Dark Horse.