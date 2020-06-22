Deatschwerks 2,000 Horsepower Capable Staged Surge Tank

If you’re building a high horsepower racecar or street car, you’ll need a fuel system that can supply the demand. While some drop-in fuel systems can deliver enough fuel for some mild engine combinations, most will run out of volume on high power engines. So, what are your options if you plan on making 2,000 horsepower or more? Don’t worry, Deatschwerks (DW) has you covered.

The Deatschwerks 5.5-liter Staged Surge Tank (SST) is engineered to ensure reliability and consistency for massive horsepower combinations. This tank is designed to provide enough fuel for 2,000 horsepower and beyond. DW has always been on the cutting edge of fuel delivery, and this surge tank is no different. The company was able to achieve massive flow numbers by optimizing the flow of electrons to the pumps resulting in better fuel flow from them.

Like most high horsepower builds, DW has over-engineered the electrical side of the 5.5-liter surge tank, providing the ultimate in reliability. The module offers four M5 stainless terminals rated at 150amps. According to DW, this is twice the amp capacity needed to drive the three DW400 pumps at 100-percent operation.

DW labels the terminals on the modual for easy installaion of a dual-stage setup and a single pump. The first stage is used for normal driving or idling to the start line. The other two pumps are wired to the second stage, which can be activated by a Hobbs switch, ECU output, or any other trigger to turn on all three pumps. If you have a competitive drag car, you can wire all three pumps as a single stage.

The DW 5.5-liter SST was designed with a flow-optimized 3-to-1 -10AN merged outlet. This unique transition increases the flow output by more than 10-percent due to its design. The 5.5-liter SST also eliminates fuel starvation caused by fuel sloshing and low tank conditions. Meaning, no more fuel supply issues in the corners or launching at the drag strip.

For more information on this product and others, be sure to visit Deatschwerks.com.