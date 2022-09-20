DEI’s Titanium Knitted Sleeves Reduce Downpipe Heat

Turbochargers have gone from a mythical power adder that people were afraid to use, to one of the most popular ways to add horsepower to any engine package. Adding a turbo to an engine doesn’t come without a price, though. One drawback is the amount of exhaust heat they can generate. Design Engineering Inc.’s (DEI) new Titanium Knitted Sleeves were created to fight the heat that turbo exhaust gasses create.

It doesn’t matter if you have a street/strip vehicle or a dedicated race car, the amount of heat that comes from the exhaust of a turbocharger can be problematic. You can get creative with how you route the exhaust, but that will only provide so much relief from the heat.

DEI’s Titanium Knitted Sleeves are the perfect weapon to combat turbo exhaust heat. The sleeves will fit tubes that have a 4-inch outside diameter, so they’ll fit most downpipes. You can purchase the sleeves in lengths of 12 or 24 inches, and they can also be cut to fit your application. The sleeves are designed to expand enough to fit over flanges and sensor threads. Each sleeve can withstand up to a max temperature of 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit, and are rated for continuous exposure to 1,382 degrees Fahrenheit. You can see how easy these sleeves are to install right here.

The sleeves are made from a durable basalt material that’s also lightweight. Each sleeve kit comes with metal locking ties and a tool to secure the ties. If you’re looking for a way to control turbo heat you can learn more about the Titanium Knitted Sleeves on DEI’s website right here.