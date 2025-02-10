Design Engineering Inc. Celebrates 30 Years With A Giveaway

Design Engineering Inc. (DEI), a family- and woman-owned business, is celebrating 30 years as a trailblazer in the world of heat and sound control solutions for the automotive aftermarket. Founded in 1995 by Dale and Nancy Markley, DEI has grown from humble beginnings into a globally acclaimed brand. Renowned for its superior, American-made products, DEI addresses complex heat and sound control challenges across various industries with cutting-edge technology. From advanced heat shields to noise-dampening materials, DEI continues to enhance performance, comfort, and durability for users worldwide.

This milestone reflects the relentless hard work and passion of the DEI team and the enduring trust of their customers. Over the past three decades, DEI has expanded its product portfolio to serve industries ranging from automotive and motorcycle to RV, marine, industrial, and home applications. Known for premium-grade materials and inventive designs, DEI products ensure a quieter, safer, and more enjoyable experience for users.

We’re incredibly proud to celebrate 30 years of serving our customers and partners with high-quality, innovative products. – David Markley, President and CEO.

As a family-owned enterprise, DEI prides itself on cultivating strong relationships with employees, customers, and partners. By sourcing materials from local suppliers and supporting regional manufacturing jobs, DEI actively bolsters local economies. The company is marking this significant milestone with a series of celebratory events and initiatives throughout 2025, including exclusive promotions and innovative product launches such as next-generation heat shields and advanced acoustic barriers.

To commemorate this extraordinary occasion, DEI is hosting a heartfelt celebration with employees and community members. The company warmly invites its loyal customers and industry partners to join in honoring this monumental anniversary. “Looking ahead, we’re thrilled to continue driving innovation and delivering the extraordinary solutions our customers have come to expect,” added Markley. DEI’s mission remains deeply rooted in advancing technology, championing American manufacturing, and creating products that truly make a difference.

