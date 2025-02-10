The FordMuscle Network

Design Engineering Inc. Celebrates 30 Years With A Giveaway

caeceykillian
By Caecey Killian February 10, 2025

Design Engineering Inc. (DEI), a family- and woman-owned business, is celebrating 30 years as a trailblazer in the world of heat and sound control solutions for the automotive aftermarket. Founded in 1995 by Dale and Nancy Markley, DEI has grown from humble beginnings into a globally acclaimed brand. Renowned for its superior, American-made products, DEI addresses complex heat and sound control challenges across various industries with cutting-edge technology. From advanced heat shields to noise-dampening materials, DEI continues to enhance performance, comfort, and durability for users worldwide.

Design Engineering

Dale Markley founded Design Engineering Inc. (DEI) in 1995 with his wife Nancy to tackle racing’s heat challenges. Starting in a small Cleveland space, they quickly elevated DEI to a leader in thermal solutions. Dale’s legacy endures as DEI continues to innovate in the automotive aftermarket.

This milestone reflects the relentless hard work and passion of the DEI team and the enduring trust of their customers. Over the past three decades, DEI has expanded its product portfolio to serve industries ranging from automotive and motorcycle to RV, marine, industrial, and home applications. Known for premium-grade materials and inventive designs, DEI products ensure a quieter, safer, and more enjoyable experience for users.

We’re incredibly proud to celebrate 30 years of serving our customers and partners with high-quality, innovative products. – David Markley, President and CEO.

As a family-owned enterprise, DEI prides itself on cultivating strong relationships with employees, customers, and partners. By sourcing materials from local suppliers and supporting regional manufacturing jobs, DEI actively bolsters local economies. The company is marking this significant milestone with a series of celebratory events and initiatives throughout 2025, including exclusive promotions and innovative product launches such as next-generation heat shields and advanced acoustic barriers.

To commemorate this extraordinary occasion, DEI is hosting a heartfelt celebration with employees and community members. The company warmly invites its loyal customers and industry partners to join in honoring this monumental anniversary. “Looking ahead, we’re thrilled to continue driving innovation and delivering the extraordinary solutions our customers have come to expect,” added Markley. DEI’s mission remains deeply rooted in advancing technology, championing American manufacturing, and creating products that truly make a difference.

Join the Celebration

Design Engineering

DEI’s giveaway package is a treasure trove for car lovers. It includes a Titanium Wrap Kit, Stainless Steel Locking Ties, a Locking Tie Tool, Floor and Tunnel Shield, Cool Tape, Ultra Block Heat Shield, and HT Silicone Coating Spray. Whether you’re a seasoned racer, a passionate automotive enthusiast, or a DIY mechanic, these components offer the ultimate in heat protection. They help keep your vehicle running at its peak, safeguarding vital parts from the wear and tear of heat exposure.

Entering this competition is as straightforward as it gets. From January 17th through March 14th, you can throw your hat in the ring by visiting DEI’s giveaway page. Simply fill out the contest entry form by clicking the “ENTER NOW” button.

Don’t let this opportunity slip through your fingers. With 30 years of innovation, DEI continues to set the standard in automotive solutions. Join the celebration and stand a chance to be the proud owner of an incredible array of heat protection products. Remember, running DEI makes your ride a bit cooler (yes, that pun is intended).

caeceykillian

About the author

Caecey Killian

I'd rather spend a night in the garage than a night out on the town. With over 10 years of experience building cars and going fast, I am still just as excited to keep learning and keep going faster.
