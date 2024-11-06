Dez Racing Sets Godzilla Record at World Cup Finals

evanderespolong
By Evander Long November 06, 2024

The roar of the blown Ford Godzilla engine echoed through Maryland International Raceway as Brad Schehr took a Dez Racing-prepared Fox body Mustang across the finish line in the fastest time ever recorded with a Godzilla. The 2024 World Cup Finals was an action-packed weekend, live-streamed by Flo Racing. Schehr and crew entered the week looking very strong in the JPC Street Fighter class, running low 7s in testing and even laying down a single 7.0 at qualifying.

His final, 6.950 at 189.280 mph sealed a place in drag racing history to show the incredible potential of Ford’s 7.3L V8. Schehr’s record-breaker used a prototype American Forced Induction AFX-94 supercharger that uses direct drive, intake manifold by Brian Tooley Racing, and FuelTech engine management. Like everybody else in the Ultra Street class, where rules actually constrain the displacement of the engine to 440ci, his team worked carefully to de-stroke the Godzilla to 6.8L.

Ford Godzilla Record

Chuck Bartholme owns the record-breaking Fox whose Godzilla features aluminum rods, custom pistons, and Stage 3 ported heads from renowned engine builder Brian Wolfe. A solid roller camshaft with a Jesel Valvetrain rocker arm setup sees to it that there is precise valve control at high RPM, while a dry sump system from Dailey keeps the engine lubricated under extreme racing conditions.

The car itself is really proof of detailed engineering including the Marty Merrilatt stock-style suspension and Kinetic Energy shocks that help give the car the traction. The front suspension is from Racecraft and includes Santhuff struts to help transfer weight. Dez Racing installed some Mark Williams axles and Mickey Thompson 275 Street R tires to put all that action into motion.

We may be only scratching the surface of the Ford Godzilla’s potential, but time will tell. Thanks to Dez Racing, we are inching closer to finding out the true potential of the platform.

More Stories

SEMA 2024: Ford Era Debuts 900HP Carbon Fiber ‘Clyde’ F-100 Pickup

SEMA Coverage

SEMA 2024: Ford Era Debuts 900HP Carbon Fiber ‘Clyde’ F-100 Pickup

Dez Racing Sets Godzilla Record at World Cup Finals

Event News

Dez Racing Sets Godzilla Record at World Cup Finals

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading