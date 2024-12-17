Dirk Müller Recounts Record Mustang GTD ’Ring Lap

Ford set a goal of under 7 minutes on the legendary 12.9-mile, 73-turn track known as the Nürburgring to establish the Mustang GTD’s supercar credentials. Notorious for dynamically variable driving conditions that can turn the track from challenging to precarious, the track’s nickname is The Green Hell, and until recently, no American brand’s production vehicle had run that quickly around the legendary track.

To accomplish that goal, the Blue Oval turned to a driver in their stable who not only drove one of the Ford GT supercars at Le Mans but also had plenty of experience navigating the Nürburgring track, including a Formula 3 victory on The Green Hell nearly three decades ago. That driver is Dirk Müller, and the company recently released the video above in which Dirk recounts his sub-7-minute lap from start to finish.

Watching the lap with Dirk narrating the action delivers a better understanding of the combination of vehicle engineering and driver skill needed to run that quickly on such an unforgiving course.

“(The) car is really good in recovery. Really, really good. I have to say,” Müller said as the lap was underway. “Then… approach of Brünnchen, there, you see, we had spectators with fence cheering on, which is also good. Makes me feel good.”

It’s doubtful he noticed the fans during his lap, so it was fun to see him recognize the support as he watched his successful lap. What he did notice during the drive is that at the goal was within reach. He just needed to keep pushing.





“I have already a feeling what’s going on. I see basically the lap time. I do know there’s not much I can do. Until hitting the bridge here. It’s still flat. I’m staying flat. Tiergarten is flat,” he elaborated as the finish line beckoned. “That was a big, big commitment. Just roll, hard brake, the car is so fast still, hard brake, hard brake, chicane. You just want to hit the last bit here. Really right. Very aggressive. And throwing the car into the last corner. Wow. And that’s it. The Mustang GTD provides such a comfort to the driver that you can do it.”

With Jim Farley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ford, indicating that his team believes a quicker lap is attainable with better conditions, it’s likely that we haven’t seen the last of a Mustang GTD ripping around the ’Ring. However, after that digital driving lesson in the video above, we have a better idea of what it will take to make an even faster run.