Don’t Wait For An AWD Mustang, This Guy Is Building One Now!

By Steve Turner February 03, 2022

As we approach the transition into another generation of Mustangs, constant rumors are swirling about what it might be like. Codenamed the S650, the seventh-generation stallion may bring new technology to the pony car. Could it be a hybrid? Might it feature AWD? Time will tell, but if you don’t want to wait for an all-wheel-drive Mustang, one is under construction right now.

A YouTuber is currently in the process of converting a 75,000-mile 2017 Mustang GT to all-wheel-drive. Having previously converted a 1986 Merkur XR4Ti to AWD status with a turbocharged, 650-horsepower small-block under its hood, he purchased this S550 with the single-minded goal of performing an all-wheel-drive conversion.

AWD

Want to know what it takes to build an all-wheel-drive Mustang? The man behind the No Production Value Garage YouTube channel will teach you how with his AWD 2017 Mustang GT project. (Image Credit: No Production Value Garage)

He plans to achieve that goal starting with a TREMEC Magnum six-speed manual transmission altered to accept a C6 Corvette tailhousing, a Dodge Charger transfer case, and more. As you will see as the video series moves on, the process is quite complex and may require some custom hardware to pull it off. However, the plan is to have it up and running sooner than Ford could produce an AWD if it were in the cards.

“I’m focusing on the transmission right now and the transfer case and then we’ll get back to the front diff and the spindles with the goal of getting it on the wheels in all-wheel-drive mode this summer,” he said. “I’m hoping it will be faster than that, but we’ll see how it goes.”

It will be interesting to see how this project progresses, and even more compelling to see how such a Mustang might perform. To follow along with the build, you can check out the No Production Value Garage channel right here.

More Sources

TREMEC
https://www.tremec.com/
(248)859-6500

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

SEMA 2021: K&N Engineering Focuses On Fine Details For The Future

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading