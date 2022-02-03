Don’t Wait For An AWD Mustang, This Guy Is Building One Now!

As we approach the transition into another generation of Mustangs, constant rumors are swirling about what it might be like. Codenamed the S650, the seventh-generation stallion may bring new technology to the pony car. Could it be a hybrid? Might it feature AWD? Time will tell, but if you don’t want to wait for an all-wheel-drive Mustang, one is under construction right now.

A YouTuber is currently in the process of converting a 75,000-mile 2017 Mustang GT to all-wheel-drive. Having previously converted a 1986 Merkur XR4Ti to AWD status with a turbocharged, 650-horsepower small-block under its hood, he purchased this S550 with the single-minded goal of performing an all-wheel-drive conversion.

He plans to achieve that goal starting with a TREMEC Magnum six-speed manual transmission altered to accept a C6 Corvette tailhousing, a Dodge Charger transfer case, and more. As you will see as the video series moves on, the process is quite complex and may require some custom hardware to pull it off. However, the plan is to have it up and running sooner than Ford could produce an AWD if it were in the cards.

“I’m focusing on the transmission right now and the transfer case and then we’ll get back to the front diff and the spindles with the goal of getting it on the wheels in all-wheel-drive mode this summer,” he said. “I’m hoping it will be faster than that, but we’ll see how it goes.”

It will be interesting to see how this project progresses, and even more compelling to see how such a Mustang might perform. To follow along with the build, you can check out the No Production Value Garage channel right here.