Doorslammers Presents The Dave Roach Memorial Showdown

By Brian Havins July 21, 2020

Now and then, an event will pop up that’s not only fun, but it’s also for a good cause. Our latest example comes from the gang over at Doorslammers; the action-packed mobile drag racing game.

On Friday, July 24th at 8 pm Doorslammers will host a virtual heads up 1/4-mile drag race in honor of their friend, Dave Roach. Travis Jones of Doorslammers said, “Dave worked behind the scenes with Larry Morgan and Chris Holbrook on their Pro Stock ventures as well as being the driving force behind the PDRA’s decision to bring back Mountain Motor Pro Stock in the form of their Extreme Pro Stock category.”

Here’s the official press release from Doorslammers:

“We’re honored to announce our next race, The Dave Roach Memorial Showdown will be held next Friday, July 24th at 8 pm EST.

Rules: The rules are simple. It’s a 1/4 mile Heads Up race where the fastest car wins.

Entry Fee: Please make a voluntary donation to the Dave Roach Memorial Fund here.

Prizes: The winner of the race will get every Real Racer car in honor of our friend Dave who helped get the Real Racer program up and running. The winner also gets 500 gold. The runner up gets 250 gold. Semi-finalists will earn 150 gold. Lastly, Quarterfinalists will win 75 gold each.”

To enter, simply go to “The OG Door Slammers 2.0” Facebook group located here. Then comment “In” on the post announcing the race along with a screenshot of your donation.

We hope that you will make a donation for Dave’s family and enter the Dave Roach Memorial Showdown.

Article Sources

DoorSlammers.com
https://www.doorslammers.com
(937) 867-6472

About the author

Brian Havins

A gearhead for life, Brian is obsessed with all things fast. Banging gears, turning wrenches, and praying while spraying are just a few of his favorite things.
Read My Articles
 

