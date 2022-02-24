Drop The DCT & Swap Your 2020+ Shelby GT500 To A Stick Shift?

By Steve Turner February 24, 2022

Immediately after Ford revealed the latest Shelby GT500, keyboards across the Internet clicked into overdrive as fans decried the absence of a manual-transmission option. For years, a stick-shift was the only transmission in the GT500, but the Predator-powered halo stallion brought a new level of technology to the table and left the third pedal in the rearview mirror.

For those who refused to buy the latest Shelby GT500 until a manual option was available, the crew at HPJ Performance in Belleville, Illinois, called your bluff. The company developed a six-speed manual conversion to supplant the factory, dual-clutch seven-speed transmission to create what it describes as “The Shelby that Ford should have produced!”

 

If you love the 2020+ Shelby GT500, but you want to live that three-pedal life, HPJ Performance created a six-speed manual conversion for the latest Shelby. It replaces the high-tech, dual-clutch seven-speed factory transmission, with TREMEC’s robust Magnum XL. The TREMEC shift ball is standard, and an MGW shift ball is optional. (Photo Credits: HPJ, TREMEC)

Facilitated by a custom calibration that allows proper vehicle functionality with a manual transmission, the conversion is based on a TREMEC Mangum XL six-speed that is supported by all the needed hardware to install that new transmission, including an MGW billet shifter. Those converting to the manual retain all the factory parts, so they can be sold to offset the conversion cost or retained to return the GT500 to factory form at a later date.

Reaction to the reveal of the conversion’s availability set off a firestorm of reactions on social media, much like the initial announcement of the factory DCT. This time, however, the lines were drawn between fans of the DCT and those who love manual transmissions. If you fall into the latter camp, you can learn more about the conversion by visiting the company’s website right here.

HPJ 2020+ Shelby GT500 Six-Speed Manual Conversion System

  • TREMEC Magnum XL six-speed manual transmission
  • SFI Bellhousing
  • SFI flywheel
  • TREMEC shifter with a six-speed ball (MGW upgrade available)
  • Optional clutches based on vehicle power and usage
  • Factory Ford pedal assembly
  • New Ford center console for a factory fit and finish w/ leather or suede shift boot
  • New Ford hydraulics
  • Upgraded driveshaft for transmission swap
  • New transmission crossmember and poly bushing
  • Custom calibration for manual swap
  • Factory speedometer functionality

Article Sources

HPJ Performance
https://hpjperformance.com/

More Sources

MGW
http://www.mgwshifters.com
(706) 793-1770
TREMEC
https://www.tremec.com/
(248)859-6500

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

SEMA 2021: K&N Engineering Focuses On Fine Details For The Future

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading