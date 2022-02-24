Drop The DCT & Swap Your 2020+ Shelby GT500 To A Stick Shift?

Immediately after Ford revealed the latest Shelby GT500, keyboards across the Internet clicked into overdrive as fans decried the absence of a manual-transmission option. For years, a stick-shift was the only transmission in the GT500, but the Predator-powered halo stallion brought a new level of technology to the table and left the third pedal in the rearview mirror.

For those who refused to buy the latest Shelby GT500 until a manual option was available, the crew at HPJ Performance in Belleville, Illinois, called your bluff. The company developed a six-speed manual conversion to supplant the factory, dual-clutch seven-speed transmission to create what it describes as “The Shelby that Ford should have produced!”

Facilitated by a custom calibration that allows proper vehicle functionality with a manual transmission, the conversion is based on a TREMEC Mangum XL six-speed that is supported by all the needed hardware to install that new transmission, including an MGW billet shifter. Those converting to the manual retain all the factory parts, so they can be sold to offset the conversion cost or retained to return the GT500 to factory form at a later date.

Reaction to the reveal of the conversion’s availability set off a firestorm of reactions on social media, much like the initial announcement of the factory DCT. This time, however, the lines were drawn between fans of the DCT and those who love manual transmissions. If you fall into the latter camp, you can learn more about the conversion by visiting the company’s website right here.