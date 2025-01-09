Easily Add Plug-And-Play Keyless Entry To A Fox Mustang

Driving a Fox Mustang it takes you back to a simpler era. It was a time of bright colors, decadence, and the most adaptable Mustang ever built. For those who love the 1979-1993 Mustangs, driving them means missing out on some of the modern conveniences, unless you add them yourselves.

For those who wish their 1985-1993 Mustangs had a handy keyless-entry system — with a keyfob that unlocks the car like modern Mustangs — FoxLox has a plug-and-play system that adds that functionality to your Fox. The enthusiasts over at LMR highlighted the system features and installation details in a recent video.

“…This is going to get the car kind of into the 21st century. This is going to be for the Fox-body owner out there that may have already completed their car and they’re looking to add something else to it in the form of an accessory or somebody that may be starting from the ground up on a restoration project,” LMR Video Production Manager/Video Host Landan Durham explained. “But, wherever your interests are, if you’re looking for a keyless entry system, the FoxLox kit I have here is a really good solution.”

The system includes the control module, a plug-and-play wiring harness, and a pair of factory-style key fobs with flip-out keys. It even includes a control app that allows remote locking and unlocking with your smartphone. The installation is straightforward, and the system will even unlock the trunk of cars with factory release buttons in the glovebox.

“Some things you’re going to need to know prior to installing this kit, number one is going to be the condition of the actuators,” Landan advised. “If your actuators sound weak they probably are weak and I would go ahead and replace them. If you know your actuators are kind of in good working condition it’s recommended by FoxLox that you still inspect those actuators and maybe lubricate the shaft, that way you you know you have a nice, smooth operation.”

Fortunately, LMR not only offers the base FoxLox system, but also a kit augmented with fresh actuators and the needed tools and hardware to perform that upgrade and ensure that your fresh keyless entry system performs flawlessly. For the full details and installation, you can watch the video above, and for information on the Foxlox system, you can visit the product page right here.