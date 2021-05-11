Edelbrock CARB-Legal Superchargers Boost Coyotes to 623 Horsepower

In the age of strict emissions regulations, it can be daunting to decide what modifications you can make to your muscle car while retaining street-legal status. If that muscle car is a 2018-2021 Ford Mustang GT, Edelbrock has you covered with its 50-state emissions-legal supercharger system (PN: 15832), which produces a tire-shredding 623 rear-wheel horsepower and 510 lb-ft of rear-wheel torque in a kit that won’t get you in trouble with the EPA (though we can’t guarantee the same with your local law enforcement’s speed traps!). You can hear more about Edelbrock’s supercharger kit by watching the video above!

“While this system makes awesome power (686 horsepower at the tires in CARB-legal trim), the fit and finish is equally as impressive,” says David Page, Product Manager, Forced Induction at Edelbrock. “We pride ourselves in producing kits that look at home under the hood as if they left the assembly line that way. No universal cut to fit hoses or components are used. Right down to the last detail, all of our supercharger systems come complete with every part needed for a clean installation. No cutting or modification of the vehicle required! As reliable as they are powerful, our systems come with a 3-year, 36,000-mile powertrain warranty that covers the engine and drivetrain. We offer power, fit and finish, and reliability with every Edelbrock supercharger system we build!”

This kit was designed with Eaton’s biggest R2650 TVS rotor assembly at its core and features a new manifold with an integrated high-capacity DP3C (dual-pass, three-core) air-to-water intercooler. This intercooler offers lower inlet air temperatures and an increase in power potential. Along with 170-degree high-twist lobes, Edelbrock equipped the supercharger with bigger bearings and beefier timing gears to ensure the utmost in reliability and smooth acceleration throughout the powerband.

Perhaps even more impressive is that this kit can be installed on your Coyote and produce this kind of power with no other engine modifications required. That’s right — this is a true bolt-on kit. You won’t need to take a Sawzall to the stock body or hood of your Mustang, minimizing room for error and simplifying installation. Edelbrock also says that any concerns about fuel economy are null and void. The tremendous boost in power comes with little to no effect on your MPG due to the supercharger’s integrated bypass valve which mitigates parasistic power loss during normal driving duties.

The supercharger features a self-contained lubrication system that only needs to be serviced every 100,000 miles, so you can drive (and drive, and drive) without worrying about scheduling maintenance. It is finished in black powdercoating for durability and seamlessly good looks that fit right in under any hood. All of the necessary preformed hoses and hardware are included in each kit, along with a full-color, step-by-step manual to make installation a breeze. Edelbrock designs and manufactures each kit right here in the USA and covers them with an industry-leading 3-year, 36,000 mile warranty.

And if for some reason 623 horsepower at the wheels isn’t quite enough for you, Edelbrock also offers a Stage 2 kit which can be added to turn any 2018+ Mustang street car into a track-ready monster. As commented by Wes Smith at Auto Mafia Racing, the big TVS2650 is capable of over 850-rwhp!