Edelbrock E-Force Stage 2 Supercharger Kit for 5.0L Coyote Mustang

The modern Ford Mustang is one hell of a performer. The GT model with its DOHC Coyote engine is a modern marvel of engineering and pumps out a very usable, reliable 460hp. Enough to smoke most other cars on the road but as we all know, more is more when it comes to horsepower. With new car prices through the roof and most models in scarce supply, you have an easy way to add over 200 hp to your current Pony without having to take out a home equity loan for the latest version.

Supercharging is almost as old as the internal combustion engine itself and Edelbrock is the expert in affordable and powerful blowers for your modern muscle car. We love Edelbrock’s E-Force system because not only does it give the engine a potent hit of horsepower, but it fits neatly under the hood and looks like it was born with the car.

The new E-Force Stage 2 Supercharger for the 2018-2021 Mustang GT 5.0L Coyote V8 utilizes the high-efficiency Eaton TVS R2650 rotor assembly with a high-twist lobe design along with larger bearings and more robust timing gears to deliver an ultra-smooth and linear torque curve with more usable performance at all points in the powerband.

The kit includes a 103mm throttle body, high-flow 113mm air intake system, upgraded 50 lb/hr port fuel injectors, an 8-rib supercharger belt drive, and a plug-and-play fuel pump voltage booster. A black powder-coated finish provides the ultimate underhood appeal that installs easily without having to modify the hood, making this an excellent bolt-on investment.

The best part is dyno numbers reveal a boost in horsepower to 686 RWHP and 533 RWTQ! That should get you down to the grocery store lickety-split as well as wipe the smile off the face of the dude in the Camaro next to you at the stoplight.

Features & Benefits:

• 50-state emissions legal

• Installs with no modifications to the body or hood

• Integrated bypass valve for maximum fuel efficiency

• High-capacity, dual-pass, triple-core air-to-water intercooler

• 8-Rib supercharger belt drive vs. the OEM 6-rib belt drive

• Plug-and-play fuel pump voltage booster

• Self-contained oiling system w/ 100,000-mile service interval

• 3-year/36,000-mile powertrain warranty when applicable

Go here for more details and pricing.