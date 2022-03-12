Enhance Your Ride’s Tone With Holley Exhausts

davidcruikshank
By Dave Cruikshank March 12, 2022

When it’s time to get a new set of pipes for your car to exhale through, be sure and check out Holley. Some folks may not associate Holley with exhaust systems, but they offer a wide selection of solutions from several brands including Hooker, Flowmaster, Dinan, and Flowtech.

Holley offers multiple exhaust systems for a variety of applications, each with different tones and sound levels. When choosing an exhaust system, keep in mind not only the external sound level but the sound level inside the vehicle as well. You should also note the material that is used in the system’s construction. Aluminized steel is less expensive and a good option for applications that do not see regular use in harsh weather conditions.

The company’s 409 Stainless Steel offers a more durable solution and has more corrosion resistance. Stainless Steel offers even more corrosion resistance and can be polished out for a car-show-like appearance. Its exhaust systems not only set your vehicle apart with better sound, but they also free up horsepower and torque to make your vehicle perform at its best. Use the year, make, model search below to find the parts that will make your vehicle come alive.

Benefits:

  • All of Holley’s exhaust systems are mandrel-bent to maximize the exhaust flow and performance.
  • They have applications for hundreds of classic and late-model vehicles.
  • Systems available in mild steel or stainless steel to fit your needs, budget, and offer maximum durability.
  • Many applications have multiple tones and sound levels to choose from so you can get the sound and performance that you are looking for.

Article Sources

Holley
https://www.holley.com/
(866) 464-6553
davidcruikshank

About the author

Dave Cruikshank

Dave Cruikshank is a lifelong car enthusiast and an Editor at Power Automedia. A zealous car geek since birth, he digs lead sleds, curvy fiberglass, kustoms and street rods. He currently owns a '95 Corvette, '76 Cadillac Seville, '99 LS1 Trans Am and big old Ford Van.
Read My Articles

