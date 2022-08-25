Enthusiasts Elect Ebony S550 Mustang Option With Nite Pony Moniker

Over the summer Ford put out the all-call for enthusiasts to choose a catchy name for its latest black accent package. Almost 29,000 fans answered the call and more than 11,000 chimed in within the first 24 hours. Ultimately, the company narrowed the field down to four finalists, which included Alastor, Shadowmare, and Shadow Stallion. However, it was Nite Pony that galloped past the competition to the finish line.

“Mustang owners around the world love customizing their vehicles, so we knew they’d jump at the chance to help officially title an appearance package,” said Suzy Deering, global chief marketing officer, Ford Motor Company. “The response we received to name the Mustang Nite Pony Package was incredible — this was a fun way to get our passionate fans involved.”

This, of course, isn’t the first time the Blue Oval offered an ebony-themed package with the ‘Nite’ nomenclature. In the early ’90s, Ford offered the Nite package on both the Bronco and F-150. Only painted in Raven Black, these machines featured unique styling cues and sport suspensions. The latest Mustang packages forgo any performance enhancements but lean into the black accents.

In the case of the new Nite Pony package, it is available on both the gas-powered Mustang coupe and the electric Mustang Mach-E, making it the second appearance package option available across both breeds of Mustang, with the first being the Ice White Package.