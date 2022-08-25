Enthusiasts Elect Ebony S550 Mustang Option With Nite Pony Moniker

steveturner
By Steve Turner August 25, 2022

Over the summer Ford put out the all-call for enthusiasts to choose a catchy name for its latest black accent package. Almost 29,000 fans answered the call and more than 11,000 chimed in within the first 24 hours. Ultimately, the company narrowed the field down to four finalists, which included Alastor, Shadowmare, and Shadow Stallion. However, it was Nite Pony that galloped past the competition to the finish line.

“Mustang owners around the world love customizing their vehicles, so we knew they’d jump at the chance to help officially title an appearance package,” said Suzy Deering, global chief marketing officer, Ford Motor Company. “The response we received to name the Mustang Nite Pony Package was incredible — this was a fun way to get our passionate fans involved.”

Those ordering the Nite Pony Package on a 2022 Mustang coupe get a painted black roof, a black grille, 19-inch Ebony Black-painted aluminum wheels, black badges, black blade decklid spoilers, and black mirror caps. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

This, of course, isn’t the first time the Blue Oval offered an ebony-themed package with the ‘Nite’ nomenclature. In the early ’90s, Ford offered the Nite package on both the Bronco and F-150. Only painted in Raven Black, these machines featured unique styling cues and sport suspensions. The latest Mustang packages forgo any performance enhancements but lean into the black accents.

Available on both the 2023 Mustang Mach-E Premium and GT Performance Edition, the Nite Pony Package adds several ebony accents to each model. The Premium version receives high-gloss-black, 19-inch wheels, and a black Pony grille emblem. Those who order the option on the GT Performance Edition add high-gloss-black, 20-inch wheels and a black GT badge, plus black front and rear lower fascias, black front and rear door cladding, black wheel center caps with bright pony graphics,  and black mirror caps. The package can be paired with any exterior paint colors on the Mach-E.

In the case of the new Nite Pony package, it is available on both the gas-powered Mustang coupe and the electric Mustang Mach-E, making it the second appearance package option available across both breeds of Mustang, with the first being the Ice White Package.

