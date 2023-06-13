ProCharger has been known for its intercooled supercharger systems since the company came into the performance aftermarket, but the charge cooling is often not used, or legal, for many sanctioned, heads-up classes. Kunkletown, Pennsylvania’s Eric Bardekoff did find a legal intercooled combination for the Ultra Street heads-up class, and thinking that it could be a competitive engine combination, went ahead and fabricated a most unusual intercooled package.

“It was time for a change,” Bardekoff said. “For Ultra Street, they weren’t changing the rules and this was very appealing to us. It was a simple change versus building a turbo kit, though that may come in the near future.”

Bardekoff previously ran a 3.8-liter, roots-style supercharger that features an integrated air-to-water intercooler, but the class rules changed, which put his combination at a disadvantage.

“Me and Nick [Mancuso] always talk about combinations, and I bought the blower a year ago,” Bardekoff told us. “We decided to try it and wrapped it up in late March. It took a whole month of fitment and machining.”

In a most unconventional approach, Bardekoff decided to utilize his current supercharger’s case and its integrated intercooler.

“None of the on-market intercooled intakes have as good of a built-in intercooler core,” Bardekoff noted of his choice to use the roots supercharger’s intercooled blower case as an intake manifold for his Coyote engine.

“It’s a cast, production manifold. It’s very simplistic and compact, and there are no rules saying you can’t run the intercooler. I cut the whole rotor plenum out, modified it, ported it, and removed the structural stuff inside, plus removed weight. “It took a lot of brainstorming between me and Nicky—it eventually snowballed into what we have now. I built it with my two hands and it works. It’s something I’m really proud of,” Bardekoff said.

The ProCharger Bardekoff went with is the company’s F1A-94 centrifugal supercharger and the EB Custom Works fabricator made an adaptor so he could use a Wilson Manifolds throttle body, and the setup allows him to re-use the throttle cable, brackets, sensors, and the wiring harness he already had present.

Since debuting the new combination, Bardekoff has found the new setup comparable in performance. Previously, his Mustang clocked a best run of 4.496 at 157.32 with the old supercharger and the ProCharger combo has already delivered a 4.527 at one of the Street Car Shootout events held at Cecil County Dragway. Since then, he has entered two more and took home the victory at the third event.

“We wanted to prove the point that any combination can win with the right amount of effort. Doing the same thing over and over is boring. The win last week was for us. It was the first time since my first win in the car where I had that feeling—we did it for us. It’s hard to be competitive with an F1A-94 on a Coyote,” Bardekoff exclaimed. “If you look at the passes from when we first started until now, we picked up every pass without hurting anything, too. It went 4.537 and we won the race on a holeshot. We were running against a lot of nitrous cars running in the .40s on a hot track.”

Bardekoff is planning to run the remaining Street Car Shootout points events.

“It’s really competitive. You’ve got to show up and be ready. There is no time to change engines or anything.”

With a win under his belt, Bardekoff is obviously very happy about his power-adder combo choice.

“We’re pushing the new combination that everyone said would not work. It shows a lot of promise and we’re excited to see how much further we can push it.”