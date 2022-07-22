Event Coverage: QA1 Opens The Doors For Its Annual Open House

When it comes to hitting the event car show circuit, there are a lot of events that can be enjoyed. Most times, those shows involve lawn chairs, shade canopies, and a cooler full of cold ones. If you’re the folks at QA1 and you want to put on an event, sitting in a lawn chair is not a prominent part of the happening.

Each year, the QA1 facility throws open the doors to host its annual open house event at the company’s state-of-the-art facility. This year, the event drew more than 120 cars and 200-plus attendees in its second year at the new space. When the day started at 7:00 a.m. the guided tours of the campus and the door prize giveaways. Not one to spend all day sitting in lawn chairs, at 9:00 a.m. the morning activities ended at the QA1 headquarters as participants enjoyed the #goDRIVEit cruise to Street Machine Summer Nationals at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

The open house gave enthusiasts an opportunity to see QA1’s development center, manufacturing floor, and so much more. During the guided tours, attendees saw first-hand how QA1’s products are designed and manufactured, and guests explored the 100,000-plus square-foot building and enjoyed up-close looks at the company’s production equipment and processes. As always, attendees enjoyed a variety of refreshments and the area’s finest donuts. And frankly, who doesn’t like donuts!

“Our open house provides such a great opportunity to connect with so many and show them how QA1 suspension is manufactured locally,” said Melissa Scoles, QA1’s president, and CEO. “It’s always a favorite event for the QA1 team and this year was no exception.”

Each year, the QA1 open house complements one of the region’s largest car shows, the Street Machine Summer Nationals and affords participants the opportunity to make a grand entrance to the weekend-long event. The Street Machine Nationals draws thousands of enthusiasts from around the country, as the event offers something for everyone – including a performance marketplace, show-n-shine competition, dyno challenge, burnout competition, and more. QA1 is proud to be a long-standing sponsor of the Street Machine autocross, giving enthusiasts an opportunity to push their vehicles to the limit and showcase their performance capabilities.

If you’re planning to attend the 2023 Street Machine Nationals, make sure to start your adventure with the folks at QA1. You’ll be glad you did.