Carlisle Ford Nationals Posed To Break Attendance Record

The show season is upon us and every event is now vying for your attention in hopes of your attendance. If you’re the planning type, then now is the time to start thinking of where you want to spend your “car-cation” at. While events run throughout the year, there are some that should be on your short list of must attend events. One such event is the Carlisle Ford Nationals presented by Meguiar’s.

The Carlisle Ford Nationals has been a fan favorite for years as the number of registered vehicles continues to climb. Last year the Carlisle Ford Nationals had 3,240 cars registered, which was only 58 cars away from breaking the all-time Carlisle car show record. This year they hope to beat that number with the return of the Canadian car enthusiast and Ford Motor Company.

What attracts these attendance numbers is not only the cool weather, but the variety of vehicles seen on the premises. Everything from old to new or stock to heavily modified, all have a place at the Carlisle Ford Nationals. The event will pay homage to the history of Ford with planned displays including the Shelby 60th Anniversary, Lightweight Reunion, SSP Mustangs, Bronco Summit, and the recent addition of the Ford Electric Avenue Display.

You know it’s a party when Ford Motor Company is involved. Ford makes its return to the Carlisle Ford Nationals displaying models such as the Mach 1, Mach-E, Shelby GT500, and Raptor. Ford will also be unveiling a special surprise for attendees to feast their eyes upon that has yet to be disclosed. In addition, Ford will also have their own display dedicated to the electric revolution. This display will play host to the Mach-E and Shelby Mach-E GT. Shelby American is also following suit and will be having a special Friday unveiling.

If a static car show is not your cup of tea, the Carlisle Ford Nationals will also have autocross ride-alongs and Real Street Shootout. Once off the premises, the cars will cruise down the streets of Carlisle, Pennsylvania at the annual Ford Parade and Street Party. The town of Carlisle will provide plenty of dining options and shops stay open even later.

A car show, manufacturer unveiling, racing, and even a cruise means this event packs everything you could want in a three day span. So, make sure you notify your boss, turn off the cell phone, and make your way to Carlisle Ford Nationals.