CJ Pony Parts Saddles Up For Mustang Week 2024

If you’ve been a Mustang fan for the past few decades, you’re likely familiar with Mustang Week. But if your Mustang passion goes even further back and you love spoiling your pony car with the latest products, you probably recognize the name CJ Pony Parts. Founded in 1984, the company is celebrating forty years of Mustangs in style at Mustang Week 2024!

In its 40th year, CJ Pony Parts is celebrating with a brand-new look, which preserves its heritage while still evolving in parallel with the Mustang’s design. Along with the brand refresh, CJ Pony also acquired American Powertrain, the drivetrain conversion specialist celebrating its 20th year. The partnership offers the capital to fuel American Powertrain’s expansion along with the e-commerce expertise and resources.

Fun All Week Long

CJ Pony Parts won’t just be stationed at the main booth on Friday and Saturday (Sept. 6-7). Instead, you can catch them on Tuesday, kicking off the week at Cobra Sam’s Pitstop. On Wednesday, they’ll be at the NC Stangs Pony Round Up, where they’ll also sponsor the Retro Meet. Thursday’s lineup includes the Friends of Ford Cars and Coffee event, followed by the K1 event with Morgan Drifts, their CJ-sponsored athlete. They’ll wrap up the day at Cobra Sam’s all-Mustang meetup.

The party continues into Friday with a meet and greet with Morgan Drifts at 2 PM, where they’ll unveil a limited and exclusive t-shirt collaboration between Morgan, CJ Pony, and Harris Lue. Finally, on Saturday at 1 PM, they’ll host a raffle supporting the Horry County Animal Shelter!

Die Hard Mustang People

While Mustang Week attracts Mustang owners, product manufacturers, and a host of others, it’s great to see legacy brands like CJ Pony joining the fun. The group has been a staple at Mustang Week, consistently drawing crowds to their booth with T-shirts, stickers, posters, and the chance to meet some of the fantastic crew that makes CJ Pony Parts a great place to get parts! Rumor has it there might be a new loyalty program looming and you’ll want to stop by their booth to get the details.