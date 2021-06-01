There have been a lot of changes over the past year. As the world settles in once again to normalcy, everyone is looking forward to make the most of their 2021. One area that was hit hard has been beloved events such as car shows. Carlisle, Pennsylvania is one of the nation’s favorite destinations for automotive shows and camaraderie and the folks at Carlisle Events are happy to announce that one of the staples of so many Carlisle-based car shows is back on the schedule for 2021.

Carlisle Events is proud to share that in conjunction with the Downtown Carlisle Association, two marquee happenings return to the main streets of America’s Automotive Hometown after a one-year hiatus due to COVID restrictions. The Ford Parade and Street Party and Chip Miller Memorial Corvette Parade will once again be an integral part of their respective events and both parades are presented by M&T Bank. As in previous years, cars will assemble at the Carlisle Fairgrounds and traverse the streets of Carlisle to the city’s center, where they will be on display while participants of the event and the community mix and mingle with them and their show cars.

As participants from the Carlisle Ford Nationals presented by Meguiar’s and Corvettes at Carlisle presented by Top Flight Automotive cruise from the Carlisle, PA Fairgrounds into the streets and square of downtown Carlisle, the best spots for parade viewing are from the intersection of Carlisle Springs Rd./Route 34 and North Hanover St. through downtown and along Main St. near the Courthouse.

Many businesses open their doors to participants and the local community that is drawn to the downtown area during the event. “This partnership brings millions of dollars into downtown every year,” said Downtown Carlisle Association/LoveCarlisle President, Glenn White. “…it shows commitment from our regional stakeholders, like Bill Miller and Lance Miller of Carlisle Events… This amazing tradition has become an annual part of the downtown.”

Parade registration is an available add-on when registering for the respective events online at CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855. Parade fees go directly to the DCA, who will also be on-site during Ford and Corvette weekend to sign guests up in person, while slots remain. The Ford Nationals parade field is limited to only 400 Ford, Lincoln and/or Mercury vehicles. Pre-registration is required. The Carlisle Ford Nationals are less than a week away (June 4-6, 2021), while Corvettes at Carlisle runs from August 26-28, 2021.