Ford is revving-up the excitement of Mustang Week Texas 2025 with the Mustang Unleashed Experience. This immersive experience offers enthusiasts the chance to embrace the seventh-generation Ford Mustang like never before. As part of this major debut, Ford will offer ride-alongs with professional drivers, exclusive Mustang displays, and interactive brand experiences that showcase the capability and performance of the new Mustang platform.

This marks the first time Ford brings Mustang Unleashed to Mustang Week, making it one of the most exciting additions in event history. Fans can see, hear, and feel the power of the latest Mustangs firsthand, experiencing drifting from the passenger seat of the same cars you can buy off the showroom floor from a Ford dealer.

In addition to the Mustang Unleashed Experience, Ford signed on as a presenting sponsor of Mustang Week Texas, further solidifying the event as a must-attend destination for Mustang enthusiasts.

Mustang Unleashed: A Hands-On Seventh-Generation Mustang Experience

For those eager to experience the Mustang in action, this is their opportunity. The Mustang Unleashed Experience will feature:

Ride-Alongs in the Mustang – Ford’s professional drivers will take attendees on adrenaline-filled drifting-style ride-alongs, demonstrating the next-gen Mustang’s power and handling.

– Ford’s professional drivers will take attendees on adrenaline-filled drifting-style ride-alongs, demonstrating the next-gen Mustang’s power and handling. Ford’s Official Mustang Display – Fans will get an exclusive look at the latest Mustangs, including EcoBoost, GT, and Dark Horse.

– Fans will get an exclusive look at the latest Mustangs, including EcoBoost, GT, and Dark Horse. Ford Mustang Merchandise Trailer – Official Ford Mustang apparel and collectibles will be available on-site for purchase.

– Official Ford Mustang apparel and collectibles will be available on-site for purchase. Live Commentary & Ford Experts – Mustang enthusiasts will have the chance to engage with Ford representatives, learning more about the current Mustang portfolio.

Mustang Week Texas: Bigger, Bolder, and Built for Enthusiasts

With Ford’s Mustang Unleashed Experience taking center stage, Mustang Week Texas, presented by LMR & Ford, evolves into one of the biggest and most exciting Mustang gatherings in the country. The event will also feature:

Drag racing and Track Days

Show car displays

VIP experiences

Interactive displays

Set in Galveston, Texas, Mustang Week Texas provides the perfect backdrop for Mustang owners, racers, and fans to connect and celebrate the heritage and future of the Mustang brand.

With exclusive Ford experiences, high-performance demos, and the highly anticipated debut of Mustang Unleashed at Mustang Week, this is an event no Mustang enthusiast will want to miss.