If you’re a Mustang fan, there’s one event in Texas that should be on your bucket list — Mustang Week Texas, April 24-27 in Galveston, Texas, presented by Ford and LMR. This gathering of Ford enthusiasts isn’t just another Mustang meet-up; it’s a celebration of everything that makes the Mustang an icon. From high-horsepower builds to fully restored classics, Mustang Week Texas promises to deliver an experience that will leave Mustang fans with memories to last a lifetime.

All The Mustangs You Can Handle

Picture this: row after row of Mustangs from every generation. From the classics to the latest S650s, Foxes, SN-95s, Shelbys and Saleens, there’s something here all Mustang fans. Mustang Week Texas will have everything from daily driven street setups to fully built drag cars like Brett Lasala’s Snot Rocket 3.0 pushing well over 2,000 horsepower. And let’s not forget the stunning restomods and pristine classics.

Mustang Week Texas Events

Mustang Week Texas isn’t just a car show — it’s a full week packed with activities that let Ford owners push their cars to the limit and show them off in style. Here’s a breakdown of the must-attend events:

Track Day presented by TREMEC – If you are a fan of taking corners fast, Track Day offers an opportunity to take your Mustang on an actual road course to test the handling of their Mustangs. They are also putting on an Autocross and Karting competition presented by BMR Suspension

Kick Off Party presented by Auto Addict – This is a free event in scenic and historic Galveston. Hang out with fellow Mustang enthusiasts and enjoy great music while checking out some of the Mustangs you will see at the Car Show on Saturday. The Mustang Week team will be onsite selling official Mustang Week merchandise and distributing car show credentials, so be sure to stop by and gear up for the rest of the week. Plus, don’t miss Vaughn Gittin Jr. and RTR as they join the excitement! This is the perfect way to kick off Mustang Week Texas!

Drag Day presented by HP Tuners – This event is for all Ford Owners! Whether you have a purpose-built drag car or its your first time, come out and have some fun. They will have several classes from True Street to Grudge Racing. And if you don’t know what exactly to do on the Drag Strip… Mike Murillo will be leading the “Drag Race Clinic” to teach everyone the ins and outs. The Spectator Drags Competition will also be held at this event! This is your chance to take on other Mustang owners 1v1 on the oval track with the chance of winning a 12-pack of beer and two pizzas (or non-alcoholic alternatives!)

Friday Night Meetup presented by CJ Pony Parts – The Friday Night Meetup is the perfect way to kick off Mustang Week Texas Weekend, bringing Mustang enthusiasts together for a night of live music, food trucks, and games. You will also get an early taste of the action with drifting teasers by the RTR Vehicles team, Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Ben Hobson! The Dyno Challenge will also be set up, giving owners a chance to see who can lay down the biggest numbers. Carnival games and a Kids Zone add to the fun, with all-day wristbands available for $10 or a full weekend pass for $25. Official Mustang Week merch, pre-orders, and event credentials will also be available for pickup. This is the perfect way to kick off the weekend!

The Official Car Show presented by LMR – The highlight for many attendees is the infamous Mustang Week Car Show. You can expect to see wild builds, pristine street cars, some of the rarest Mustangs around, and more! The Main Stage presented by Modern Driveline will have three DJs playing throughout the weekend, including Houston’s own DJ Navarro.

Mustang Week Mayhem – This high-energy night is where the action ramps up with the Smoke Show burnout competition, drifting exhibitions by the RTR Vehicles team (Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Ben Hobson), a Monster Truck Performance by Shane England in the Big Kahuna, music, Fireworks show and more!

ALL Ford Cruise-In presented by LMR – A chance for all Ford-built or -powered Vehicles to enjoy the Car Show Festivities on Sunday. There will also be another Burnout Contest for Street Cars to tear it up and the chance to test your ride on the VMP Performance chassis dyno.

Vendors, Parts, and Merch

Beyond the action on the track and car show, Mustang Week Texas brings together some of the biggest names in the performance and aftermarket industry like Ford, LMR, Carroll Shelby Racing, CJ Pony Parts, TBM Brakes, ProCharger, and many more. Whether you’re hunting for performance parts, custom wheels, or the latest Mustang apparel, the vendor row is a goldmine. It’s also a great chance to meet with like-minded individuals. You may even see your favorite Mustang Influencers like Morgan Drifts, SpeedyCop, or Lance Wilson at Foxbody FX.

You Can’t Miss It!

Mustang Week Texas isn’t just an event—it’s an entire experience. It’s where enthusiasts from all over come to showcase their builds, push their cars to the limit, and celebrate the legacy of the Mustang. If you live and breathe Mustangs, this is where you need to be. Whether you’re attending to compete, network, or just hang out, one thing is for sure—this is Texas-sized Mustang culture at its finest.

So register here, fire up your Mustang, and get ready to experience the ultimate Ford gathering in the heart of the Lone Star State. See you at Mustang Week Texas!