Mustang enthusiasts, Get Ready! The highly anticipated Mustang Week Texas Track Day, presented by TREMEC, is set for MSR Houston on April 24, 2025. Whether you drive a Mustang or any Ford-powered vehicle, this is your chance to push your vehicle to the limit on a real racetrack.

The action-packed schedule features high-speed road course racing, a technical autocross challenge, guided parade laps, and an adrenaline-pumping go-karting competition. Designed for both seasoned drivers and newcomers alike, this event is a must for thrill-seekers and Ford enthusiasts alike.

High-Performance Driving Experience: Put Your Skills to the Test

Ever wondered what your Ford is truly capable of? The High-Performance Driving Experience offers participants the chance to take on MSR Houston’s 2.4-mile road course. Drivers will be grouped into novice, intermediate, or advanced categories to ensure a safe yet exhilarating experience.

Multiple track sessions will run throughout the day, with expert instructors providing guidance. A mandatory drivers’ meeting at 9:00 a.m. and a full tech inspection are required before hitting the track. Safety is a priority — participants must wear a Snell-certified helmet (2015 or newer), long sleeves, long pants, and closed-toe shoes. Additionally, all vehicles must pass a thorough safety inspection to qualify.

BMR Suspension Autocross Challenge: Test Your Precision

Sponsored by BMR Suspension, the Autocross Challenge runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., offering drivers unlimited runs to perfect their lap times. The real test, however, comes at 3:00 p.m. with the dial-in consistency battle, where precision and control trump outright speed. To take part, drivers must have a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance and pass a safety check.

Track Laps & Ride-Along Thrills

Not quite ready to push your Mustang to the limit? The Track Experience offers guided parade laps at 9:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., allowing participants to drive the road course behind an instructor-led pace car.

For those craving more speed, ride-along sessions with professional drivers will feature some of the most iconic Mustangs, including the Dark Horse, GT500, Widebody Fox, and more.

Mustang Week Cup Karting Challenge: Race for Glory

The competition heats up with the Mustang Week Cup Karting Challenge, also presented by BMR Suspension. While open karting will be available all day, the real showdown takes place during the Mustang Week Cup race. Sixteen competitors will battle through intense qualifying rounds, with the Top 10 advancing to a final 10-lap showdown against professional drivers and influencers. The winner will claim a $500 cash prize and, of course, bragging rights!

Registration, Tickets, & Event Details

Ready to join the action? Registration is open now on the Mustang Week website.

All participants must purchase a spectator ticket, with the option to add a Track Day entry for their preferred activities.

General admission: $30

All-access pass: $75 (includes entry to all Mustang Week events)

The event will take place rain or shine, with safety pauses in the event of severe weather. Gates open at 8:00 a.m., and track activities run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Food trucks will be on-site to keep drivers and fans fed throughout the day.

From road course action to autocrossing and Go karting, the Mustang Week Texas Track Day presented by TREMEC is an event no Ford performance fan should miss. Mark your calendars, prep your Mustang, and get ready for an unforgettable day!

For Full Class Rules & Track Day Info, Click HERE, and for tickets, Click HERE.