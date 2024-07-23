Wow, what a wild ride at the TorqStorm Superchargers NMRA/NMCA Power Festival! This shindig, presented by Nitto Tire & Saturday Thrill Festival, promised a TON of racing action and fun stuff to see. And boy, did it deliver!

From July 19-21, 2024, US 131 Motorsports Park in Michigan was THE place to be. Racers with guts and cool heads under pressure gave it their ALL to snag that top spot. These folks prove time and time again that they’re willing to WORK HARD to win, no matter who they’re up against. It’s pretty darn inspiring!

The fans LOVED it too. This Great Lakes State event had it all – Jurassic Attack Monster Truck smashing cars, FMX Freestyle Motocross stunts, Tom Bailey’s Drag & Drive Invitational, and even TV personality Clarence Barnes! Plus, there was the Win Free Stuff NMRA/NMCA Fan Experience, UPR Products Car Show, and a manufacturers’ midway. Phew!

Now, let’s talk about the RACING! In the NMRA VP Racing Lubricants Renegade and NMCA Edelbrock Xtreme Street, a whopping 33 racers duked it out. After SIX tough rounds, Camren Massengale took the win when Joel Greathouse hit a snag. Massengale was the number one qualifier and set the class record in his C5 Corvette, so there was no shame for Greathouse who was battling in his KBX-powered Fox-body.

Charlie Booze Jr. came in HOT, leading points in Vengeance Clutch Coyote Stock in his red Fox. He set the pace with a 9.73 in qualifying, but others were RIGHT on his tail! In the final round, Booze Jr. BLASTED to a 9.72 to beat Ed Bennett’s 9.76.

In Richmond Gear Factory Stock, racers showed their support for Mike Bowen (who’s battling cancer) with “Ridin’ With Mike” stickers. Damien Stephens, coming all the way from Canada, set a RECORD with a 9.9023 in qualifying in his burgundy Fox. He went on to win his FIRST NMRA victory, dedicating it to Bowen who was cheering from home.

The action kept coming! In SunCoast Performance 8.60 Street Race, Gavin Black (in the Grabber Blue S197) beat Logan Day in the final round. Over in Whatever It Takes Transmissions Parts Street Bandit 10.10, Cary Shotwell (in his blue S550) took the win after Bill Wittenauer went red.

Fastest Street Car Truck & SUV saw Randy Conway win in his home state. ARP Open Comp had a NAIL-BITER final with both racers going red, but Randy Crowley (in his orange S197) took the win. In Exedy Racing Clutch Modular Muscle, Charlie McCulloch kept his points lead with a win over Shane Williams.

Mike Moistner moved up in HP Tuners Super Stang points with his win, and Mark Schiffner took the CJ Pony Parts Ford Muscle victory. The NMRA/NMCA Circle D Specialties True Street had Dan Sharp as the overall winner, with Tyler Baber as runner-up.

And let’s not forget Bracket Open, where Trista Scholten beat Brent Wheeler in a close race!

Next up is the 26th Annual Nitto Tire NMRA World Finals, featuring the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival, from Sept. 26-28, 2024, at Beech Bend Raceway Park in Kentucky. It’s gonna be INTENSE as racers fight for those championship titles!