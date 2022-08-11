TMI Products Invites Everyone Over For Cars And Clearance

We all know how fun it is to walk around car shows and check out everyone’s interpretation of how a ride should look. However, most early morning car shows revolve around an overpriced food or drink selection, rather than hot rod products. TMI Products has chosen to switch up the wordage for their own car show, Cars and Clearance. This meet will allow everyone to show off their ride, bench race, drink coffee, and most of all, save money on clearance items from TMI!

The TMI Products headquarters provide the perfect backdrop for a car show. Now you can look at cars and buy products at a discounted price!

Being invited to a shop is similar to being invited to a family BBQ, it’s almost rude not to attend. TMI makes attendance easy, as the majority of their products supplied to consumers have been installed on some seriously awesome rides worldwide. Now local California customers have the chance to display their immaculate interiors in the parking lot. In addition to the fanbase bringing out their own vehicles, TMI will be supplementing the car show with its own collection of show vehicles for you to gander at, while sipping fresh coffee.

TMI Products is excited to introduce our very first annual car show and sale. This event will bring the Hot Rod community together for a fun event and some of the coolest cars from all around. Ross Berlanga, TMI Products marketing director

TMI has been in business for over 40 years, so you can imagine the kind of new old stock they have laying around. This house cleaning event means some incredibly good deals are bound to happen. So, if saving money, checking out amazing vehicles, drinking free coffee, and snagging tacos from the local taco truck strikes a cord, you won’t want to miss this awesome event! Make sure and mark your calendar for Saturday, August 20th, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The event is free and will be hosted at their location of 1493 E Bentley Dr, Corona, CA 92879.

