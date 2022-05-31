Event Preview: 2nd Annual NMRA Ford Performance Nationals

The fastest Fords in the country converge on the iconic Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, on June 10-12, 2022, for the 2nd annual NMRA Ford Performance Nationals, and racers will be putting on a show as they hunt down wins to collect crucial championship points.

On the drag strip, high-horsepower power-adder classes including Renegade and Limited Street will be contested, while the wheel-standing stick-shift chaos of Coyote Stock is sure to keep things interesting. In addition to NMRA’s full schedule of standard categories, specialty shootouts such as the Cobra Jet Invitational, Shelby GT500 Shootout, Stick Shift Shootout, and All Female True Street are also on the schedule for the weekend.

Between rounds, fans can peruse the vendor midway and shop for killer deals. As an added bonus, the original Bigfoot monster truck that revolutionized off-roading will be on display, as will incredible, historic vehicles from the Ford Model T Club. The UPR Products car show’s vintage and late-model entries are sure to inspire, and the top 12 vehicles from Saturday’s show and shine will compete in the exclusive Ring of Fire for exclusive awards and recognition.

The 2nd Annual NMRA Ford Performance Nationals will be shown live RIGHT HERE from Summit Motorsports Park on June 10-12.

This broadcast is brought to you by Mountain Top, Competition Products, Weldon High Performance, SCT Performance, Edelbrock, The Driveshaft Shop, Hagerty Insurance, and TREMEC.

Official Event Name: 2nd Annual NMRA Ford Performance Nationals

Event Dates: June 10-12, 2022

City: Norwalk, Ohio

Track Name: Summit Motorsports Park

Track Website: https://SummitMotorsportsPark.com/

Track Phone Number: (419) 668-5555

Tickets: At the gate or https://tickets.thefoat.com/NMRANMCA/NMRA+FORD+PERFORMANCE+NATIONALS/tickets/event-38929/

Prices:

Kids 12 & Under: FREE

General Admission, Single Day: $25

General Admission, 2-Day Sat-Sun: $45

General Admission, 3-Day Fri-Sun: $70

General Admission, 4-Day Thu-Sun: $95

Event Pages: https://www.NMRAdigital.com/norwalk-oh/c173

Live Stream:

Watch the 2nd Annual NMRA Ford Performance Nationals on FloRacing. SIGN UP HERE.

Live Stream Schedule:

Friday LIVE at 12:00 PM EST

Saturday LIVE at 8:30 AM EST

Sunday LIVE at 8:30 AM EST

Classes Being Run:

Renegade

Limited Street

Coyote Stock

Factory Stock

8.60 Street/Race

Shelby GT500 Shootout

Cobra Jet Invitational

Open Comp

Super Stang

Modular Muscle

Truck & Lightning

Ford Muscle

Brackets

True Street

All Female True Street

Stick Shift Shootout

Schedule (All Times East Coast EST)

Friday, June 10

8:00 AM Gates Open

9:30 AM Testing Begins

12:00 PM Qualifying Begins

Saturday, June 11

7:30 AM Gates Open

8:30 AM Qualifying Continues

Sunday, June 12

7:30 AM Gates Open

8:30 AM Eliminations Begin