Event Preview: NMRA Ford Performance Nationals

The next stop on the National Mustang Racers Association (NMRA) 2021 season schedule is the Inaugural NMRA Ford Performance Nationals, to be held over the weekend of June 11-13 at the famed Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, and it’s shaping up to be one of the hottest races yet.

After the final heads-up rounds were postponed due to rain at the previous race in St. Louis, the drama will be at an all-time high in Ohio as some racers will have two chances to shoot for victory. From all-out power adder classes like Street Outlaw and Renegade to driver skill being showcased in index categories of Modular Muscle and Open Comp and even grocery-getters gettin’ down the 1,320 in True Street, there’s something for everyone at an NMRA event.

Additionally, attendees of the Inaugural NMRA Ford Performance Nationals can catch the second of three special TREMEC Stick Shift Shootouts along with the new All-Female Shootout. The hot UPR Products All-Ford Car Show will be going on over the weekend as well, making Inaugural NMRA Ford Performance Nationals a great family-friendly event to attend with free admission for kids ages 12 and under.

The Inaugural NMRA Ford Performance Nationals will be shown live RIGHT HERE from Summit Motorsports Park on June 11-13.

This broadcast is brought to you by FuelTech, Flying A Motorsports, Vortech Superchargers, The Driveshaft Shop, and Mountain Top.

Official Event Name: Inaugural NMRA Ford Performance Nationals

Event Dates: June 11-13, 2021

City: Norwalk, Ohio

Track Name: Summit Motorsports Park

Track Website: https://SummitMotorsportsPark.com/

Track Phone Number: (419) 668-5555

Tickets: At the gate or https://tickets.thefoat.com/NMRANMCA/NMRA+FORD+PERFORMANCE+NATIONALS/tickets/event-36793/

Prices:

Kids 12 & Under: FREE

General Admission, Single Day: $25

General Admission, 2-Day Sat-Sun: $45

General Admission, 3-Day Fri-Sun: $70

General Admission, 4-Day Thu-Sun: $95

Event Pages: https://www.nmradigital.com/OH

Live Stream:

Watch the Inaugural NMRA Ford Performance Nationals on FloRacing. SIGN UP HERE.

On Your TV: Now Available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast & Apple TV

Cast: Cast to your smart TV including Vizio, Samsung and LG TVs

On The Go: Download the FloSports app on iOS or Android

Live Stream Schedule:

Friday LIVE at 12:00 PM EST

Saturday LIVE at 8:30 AM EST

Sunday LIVE at 8:30 AM EST

Classes Being Run:

Street Outlaw

Renegade

Limited Street

Coyote Stock

Factory Stock

Open Comp

Super Stang

Modular Muscle

Truck & Lightning

Ford Muscle

Brackets

True Street

Stick Shift Shootout

All Female Shootout

Schedule (All Times East Coast EST)

Friday, June 11

8:00 AM Gates Open

9:30 AM Testing Begins

12:00 PM Qualifying Begins

Saturday, June 12

7:30 AM Gates Open

8:30 AM Qualifying Continues

Sunday, June 13

7:30 AM Gates Open

8:45 AM Eliminations Begin