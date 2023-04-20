Event Preview: The Goodguys 8th Annual Griot’s Garage North Carolina Nationals

The Goodguys Rod & Custom Association is coming to Raleigh, North Carolina with the 8th Griot’s Garage North Carolina Nationals. You’ll want to be at the North Carolina Fairgrounds April 21-23 for this amazing event. There’s going to be an amazing variety of muscle cars, street rods, customs, and more than any gearhead will want to see. There will be a lot of cars and trucks competing for a Finalist award to qualify for the Goodguys Top 12 of the year including Muscle Car, Truck of the Year, Custom Rod, and more, plus Goolsby Customs will be selecting the Top 10 Builders Choice rides of the weekend. The event is open to 1998 and older vehicles on Friday and Saturday, but come Sunday, all American-made or powered vehicles are welcome.



The family-friendly event is so much more than a car show, as Goodguys has a Kids Zone with free games, arts and crafts as well as a Model Car Make and Take where the kids get a free model car to build. When the kids are done building, be sure to head over to the Nitro Thunderfest to hear and feel the brute strength of vintage dragsters firing up and revving their supercharged engines. There’s also a Swap Meet, Cars 4 Sale Corral and Vendor/Manufacturers midway where you can see and learn about the latest new hot rod and muscle car parts available. There is also live music, an indoor show area and come Sunday, a parade of over 60 award-winning cars you don’t want to miss. Be sure to stick around on Saturday night to watch an action-packed Demolition Derby! Drivers beat, bounce and run into each on a slippery red clay surface to see who will be the last car running (extra ticket required). The Griot’s Garage North Carolina Nationals always delivers a fun weekend and gathering of cool cars, cool people, and good times. For more event information or to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: good-guys.com/ncn