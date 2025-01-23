Father & Son Turn A $50 Find Into A 9-Second Street Beast

A 1966 Mustang, once a $50 find, now commands attention on both the street and the drag strip. Tim Blanchard acquired this classic car at the age of 13. After the purchase, it launched a father-son project that evolved into an impressive automotive transformation. The Mustang is now motivated by a powerful Boss 302 engine.

The Mustang’s exterior displays notable paint and American Racing Torque Thrust wheels, maintaining a connection to its 1960s muscle car origins. However, the true transformation lies beneath the surface. With the Boss 302 engine under the hood, this ’66 can deliver significant performance.

The sound from the exhaust system hints at the car’s performance capabilities. This is not a typical classic car restoration; this is a serious machine. The vehicle’s performance on the drag strip further confirms this notion. The Mustang achieves some impressive quarter-mile times. It recorded times of 9.28 seconds at 147.88 mph and 9.63 seconds at 146.89 mph. A 250-horse shot of nitrous oxide adds to the car’s power output. This father-son project can now yank the front tires when it launches.

Despite its track performance, the Mustang remains practical for everyday use. It runs on pump gas and Blanchard drives the 9-second Mustang on the street regularly. It makes it a true street sleeper.

The project represents more than a restoration, it tells the story of a father and son working together. The $50 purchase turned into a valuable experience. It also resulted in a 9-second Mustang that represents both classic style and impressive performance.