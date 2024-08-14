Heat soak is the mortal enemy of horsepower and it can be a challenge to fight at the track. If you’ve got a positive displacement supercharger sitting on top of your engine, heat soak will really impact how much horsepower your engine can make. Cool Racing Parts has a solution, its EFI Intake Cooling Pad will lower the temperature of your intake or supercharger, and help your engine keep making horsepower.

The traditional method of lowering intake temperatures and fighting heat soak in an EFI application has been ice bags. While this does work, the mess the melting bags of ice generate is big, and it can get expensive purchasing multiple bags of ice over the course of a racing season. The ice bag method isn’t going to be very consistent either, and that can pose a problem if you’re bracket or index racing.

Cool Racing Parts created its EFI Intake Cooling Pad to make lowering the temperature of your intake manifold or supercharger easier. The intake pad can be activated by using cold water or ice before you put it on your vehicle. When activated, the pad can reach temperatures as low as 32 degrees Fahrenheit (0°C). After the pad is placed on the intake or supercharger, its temperature will slowly rise to room temperature before it needs to be recharged again.

One of the biggest advantages of the EFI Intake Cooling Pad is that it can be reused. No more buying ice in bulk before you go to the track. That means the EFI Intake Cooling Pad will eventually pay for itself in ice purchase savings. You can learn more about the EFI Intake Cooling Pad right here on the Cool Racing Parts website.