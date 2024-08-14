Fight Heat Soak With A Cool Racing Parts EFI Intake Cooling Pad

brianwagner
By Brian Wagner August 14, 2024

Heat soak is the mortal enemy of horsepower and it can be a challenge to fight at the track. If you’ve got a positive displacement supercharger sitting on top of your engine, heat soak will really impact how much horsepower your engine can make. Cool Racing Parts has a solution, its EFI Intake Cooling Pad will lower the temperature of your intake or supercharger, and help your engine keep making horsepower.

The traditional method of lowering intake temperatures and fighting heat soak in an EFI application has been ice bags. While this does work, the mess the melting bags of ice generate is big, and it can get expensive purchasing multiple bags of ice over the course of a racing season. The ice bag method isn’t going to be very consistent either, and that can pose a problem if you’re bracket or index racing.

Cool Racing Parts created its EFI Intake Cooling Pad to make lowering the temperature of your intake manifold or supercharger easier. The intake pad can be activated by using cold water or ice before you put it on your vehicle. When activated, the pad can reach temperatures as low as 32 degrees Fahrenheit (0°C). After the pad is placed on the intake or supercharger, its temperature will slowly rise to room temperature before it needs to be recharged again.

One of the biggest advantages of the EFI Intake Cooling Pad is that it can be reused. No more buying ice in bulk before you go to the track. That means the EFI Intake Cooling Pad will eventually pay for itself in ice purchase savings. You can learn more about the EFI Intake Cooling Pad right here on the Cool Racing Parts website.

Article Sources

Cool Racing Parts
https://coolracingparts.com/
239-415-2445
brianwagner

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. Brian enjoys anything loud, fast, and fun.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Fight Heat Soak With A Cool Racing Parts EFI Intake Cooling Pad

News

Fight Heat Soak With A Cool Racing Parts EFI Intake Cooling Pad

Wilwood Releases TX6-DM Direct-Mount Big Brake Kits for HD Trucks

New Products

Wilwood Releases TX6-DM Direct-Mount Big Brake Kits for HD Trucks

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading