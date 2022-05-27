Find Out How You Can Get Free Gas For A Year

I have no doubt that everyone reading this feels the knife being inserted into their back every time they pull their car up to a gas pump. While I will not get into a political discussion about why I think gas has skyrocketed lately, I will tell you about a way to ease the pain by getting free gas.

This weekend marks the official start of summer, and summer road trip season is here. Since we all want to drive our cars, I found out about a way to help cut the cost of the fuel we all need. I recently heard that Fix-a-Flat has partnered with O’Reilly Auto Parts to give away free gas for one full year. I also heard there are no strings attached!

The promotion started on May 25, 2022, and to enter, all you need to do is simply visit www.fixaflat.com/freegas to enter to win and view the sweepstake rules. There is no purchase necessary, and the giveaway runs through June 28, 2022. One lucky winner will be announced on or around June 30, 2022.

“Rising gas prices can make road trips prohibitive this year,” says Chad Ellman, Fix-a-Flat’s director of marketing. “Fix-a-Flat has always provided peace of mind to those hitting the open road and this sweepstake is an extension of that sentiment. Our hope is that O’Reilly Auto Parts and Fix-a-Flat can deliver worry-free travel for our winner for an entire year!”

I am told that Fix-a-Flat and O’Reilly are planning for the winner to be able to travel approximately 18,000 miles in a standard-sized vehicle (taking into account the national averages of 25.7 MPG and $4.41 for a gallon of gas)!

What are you waiting for? Click here to enter. If you win, be sure to pick me up when you go for a ride. Gas is expensive don’t you know…