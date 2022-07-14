Find Out How You Can Win A Brand New F-350 Super Duty

When it comes to a work truck with style, the 2022 F-350 Super Duty is a true contender. According to a Ford press release, “in heavy-duty trucks, torque is the name of the game, and the F-350 Super Duty pickup has made a name for itself with stump-pulling torque!” Unfortunately, getting your hands on one right now is tough. Luckily, the folks at Dream Giveaway can remedy that for someone.

Now is your chance to own one of America’s best-selling vehicles for the paltry sum of $3.00. That is not a typo. How it works is; you purchase a sweepstake ticket for $3.00 and you will be entered to win this 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4×4 Truck. Now, since the money collected goes to help charity, why would buy only one? What’s more, if you’re concerned about paying the taxes on this great prize, fuhgeddaboudit. Dream Giveaway will include $24,000 to cover the taxes. Sign me up!

This top-of-the-line tow-it-all rig is ready for you and the open highway. If you want to learn more, keep about what’s been done to the upgraded hauler that makes this grand-prize truck the most powerful trailer-towing 4×4 Dream Giveaway has offered in a sweepstake.

This 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty is motivated by a 6.6-liter Powerstroke Turbo Diesel with 475 horsepower and 1,050 lb.-ft. of axle-twisting torque. Behind that is a 10-speed automatic transmission, and whether you’re towing a trailer up to 20,000 lbs. down a winding mountain road or piling your posse in the crew cab for a cruise from town to town, this grand-prize 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty can be yours when you enter to win.

Torque is what gets things moving and horsepower supplies the muscle that keeps you moving, and with an impressive 1,050 lb.-ft. of torque at 1,600 rpm and best-in-class 475 horsepower at 2,600 rpm produced lower than any other heavy-duty truck, this 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty’s 6.7-liter Power Stroke ensures you have all you need to get the job done.

But Dream Giveaway is not content with offering a stock vehicle. No sir, they made this great truck even better with custom upgrades (click here for more information).

If you’re ready to put a new F-350 Super Duty in your driveway, enter today. And, DieselArmy.com wants to help you better your odds. If you buy $25.00 or more in tickets and use the promo code DIESELARMY when placing your order, Dream Giveaway will give you double the tickets. That’s right, you can double the number of actual tickets you get without spending more cash! You can click here to buy your tickets. What are you waiting for, like I said, the sweepstake ends on November 29, 2022, and the sweepstakes-winning name will be drawn on December 15, 2022.

To learn all the details about this truck, click here.

