First 2020 Shelby GT500 Will Make Fans ‘Green’ With Envy In Arizona

Being the first is always cool, and owning the first of a high-performance machine has always held a special place in the hearts of enthusiasts. For Barrett-Jackson Chairman and CEO Craig Jackson, owning the first 2020 Shelby GT500 to roll out of the Flat Rock Assembly Plant was worth a whopping $1.1 million when he placed the highest bid at his own auction last year.

As a Mustang enthusiast, it’s an honor to be the current caretaker of such a historically important car. This newest Shelby GT500 is trailblazing for its innovation. — Craig Jackson, Barrett-Jackson Chairman and CEO

“As a Mustang enthusiast, it’s an honor to be the current caretaker of such a historically important car,” Craig said. “This newest Shelby GT500 is trailblazing for its innovation.”

Of course, it didn’t hurt that the price of the car went directly into the coffers of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, which strives to not only cure type 1 diabetes, but also improve the lives of the people currently living with the disease.

“The power of the Mustang and Shelby brands is amazing,” Jim Owens, Ford Mustang marketing manager, said. “We’re thrilled to be able to help the JDRF in its important research.”

With that kind of generous donation headed to a charity near and dear to the Blue Oval family, it was easy to fulfill Craig’s wish to make the first 2020 Shelby GT500 even more special. As the winning bidder, he was able to choose the color of the vehicle’s exterior. Inspired by the “Green Hornet” 1968 GT500 prototype — which is one of the few surviving factory Shelby prototypes — in his own collection, Craig chose a candy apple green paint scheme, which truly sets the VIN 001 2020 GT500 apart.

Before the holidays, Craig traveled to the Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Flat Rock, Michigan, to witness the construction of this special stallion. While it is now part of his collection, it will be onsite for all to see at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, from January 11-19, 2020.

It won’t be alone, however. The VIN 001 2020 Shelby GT500 will hold court along with three other Shelbys from his collection — the aforementioned “Green Hornet” prototype along with the recently refurbished 1967 Shelby GT500 known as “Little Red,” and his second 2020 Shelby GT500, which is painted Rapid Red.

So, if you make it out to the event, be sure to check out this ultra-rare quartet of Shelbys.