FiTech’s Buy One Get Two Offer Through October

andrewbolig
By Andy Bolig October 05, 2024

If you’ve ever wanted to upgrade your ride to fuel injection, this is a great time to check out FiTech Fuel Injection’s website. Whether you’re a seasoned car builder or a first-time buyer, this October is the perfect time to upgrade your vehicle’s performance with FiTech’s top-tier products. The company is offering its “Buy One Get Two” promotion throughout the entire month of October. From October 1, 2024, through October 31, 2024, when you purchase any FiTech Master Kit from an authorized FiTech dealer, you will receive two free items of your choice from the company’s extensive lineup of accessories.

How To Get FiTech’s Buy One Get Two Deal

Customers will make a FiTech Fuel Injection Master Kit system purchase from their FiTech dealer’s stock during the promotional period. Customers can then upload an image of their receipt to fitechefi.com and fill out the promo form. They have 60 days from the date of purchase to redeem this offer. FiTech will then process the requests and ship out the free items to the eligible customers.

Please note that customers are responsible for covering any additional international shipping costs, duties, and tariffs. These expenses are not covered in this special offer. If any items are returned, the value of the free items will be deducted from the refund. This promotion cannot be combined with any other sales, discounts, or deals (unless authorized by FiTech).

For more information about the “Buy One Get 2” promotion or to find the right product for your vehicle, visit www.fitechefi.com or contact the FiTech sales team at 951-340-2624.

Eligible Products (One of each, you may not choose two of the same):

Go Spark Distributors: PN. 99009, 99010, 99013, 99014, 99015, 99016, 99017,

99018, 99020, 99021, 99025, 99027, 99030, 99031, 99032, 99038, 99039, 99040,

99044, 99045, 99047, 99048

 

Go Spark Plug Wires: PN. 90010, 90011, 90012, 90013, 90014, 90015, 90016, 90017,

90018, 90019, 90020, 90021, 90022, 90023

 

Go Spark CDI Box: PN. 91000

 

FiTech Go Spark Coils: PN. 90001, 99903, 99904, 99905, 99906

 

Ultimate LS Coils: PN. 79100, 79200

 

Coil Bracket: 99907

 

Round and Cone Air Filters: PN. 41000, 41001, 41002, 41003, 42200, 42201, 42202,

42300, 42301, 42302

 

Returnless LS Filter/Regulator: PN. 55012

 

LS Cable Bracket: PN. 70063, 70164, 70161

 

PTFE Fuel Line Kit: PN. 51005, 51006, 51007, 51008

 

FiTech Plus Linkage Kit: PN. 39611, 70087

 

Go Fuel In-Tank Fuel Pump Kits: PN. 50015, 50017, 50019

 

FiTech Hat: PN. A1BRH, A1GBH

Article Sources

Fuel Injection Technology
https://fitechefi.com
(951) 340-2624
