FiTech’s Buy One Get Two Offer Through October

If you’ve ever wanted to upgrade your ride to fuel injection, this is a great time to check out FiTech Fuel Injection’s website. Whether you’re a seasoned car builder or a first-time buyer, this October is the perfect time to upgrade your vehicle’s performance with FiTech’s top-tier products. The company is offering its “Buy One Get Two” promotion throughout the entire month of October. From October 1, 2024, through October 31, 2024, when you purchase any FiTech Master Kit from an authorized FiTech dealer, you will receive two free items of your choice from the company’s extensive lineup of accessories.

How To Get FiTech’s Buy One Get Two Deal

Customers will make a FiTech Fuel Injection Master Kit system purchase from their FiTech dealer’s stock during the promotional period. Customers can then upload an image of their receipt to fitechefi.com and fill out the promo form. They have 60 days from the date of purchase to redeem this offer. FiTech will then process the requests and ship out the free items to the eligible customers.

Please note that customers are responsible for covering any additional international shipping costs, duties, and tariffs. These expenses are not covered in this special offer. If any items are returned, the value of the free items will be deducted from the refund. This promotion cannot be combined with any other sales, discounts, or deals (unless authorized by FiTech).

For more information about the “Buy One Get 2” promotion or to find the right product for your vehicle, visit www.fitechefi.com or contact the FiTech sales team at 951-340-2624.