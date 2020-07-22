FloSports, a leading sports streaming and original content network, has announced a strategic partnership with SpeedVideo, a premier motorsports production and live streaming company headquartered in Murrieta, CA. SpeedVideo is one of the top live streaming providers of drag racing in North America and boasts an extensive library of on-demand content in addition to premium live racing event broadcasts. The partnership will bring SpeedVideo content and their full suite of broadcast partnerships to the FloRacing platform on FloSports. SpeedVideo instantly diversifies the motorsports offering on FloSports and adds over 40 events and 100 days of thrilling drag racing event coverage to FloRacing annually.

Since its launch in 2017, FloRacing has experienced exponential growth, established a firm foothold in the motorsports streaming market and just recently announced the acquisition of Speed Shift TV, another leading grassroots racing streaming platform. Combined with DirtonDirt, a subsidiary of FloSports that focuses on coverage of short track racing’s popular Dirt Late Model division, and the current offering on FloRacing that already includes programming from Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car tour as well as a full schedule of United States Auto Club (USAC) and Interstate Racing Association (IRA) events, FloRacing will stream over 800 racing events each year. FloSports continues to solidify FloRacing as the go-to digital destination for grassroots motorsports.

SpeedVideo was founded by Power Automedia, a leading automotive media network that operates 13 other digital properties, including the largest drag racing magazine in the world, Dragzine.com.

I’m looking forward to working with FloSports to grow the sport of drag racing, while also expanding FloRacing’s relationships with these phenomenal companies that operate within the motorsports industry. This is really a big day in the world of drag racing. What FloSports brings to the table in terms of audience, technology, reach, and resources is a game changer. – James Lawrence, SpeedVideo CEO

As part of the new partnership, Power Automedia and SpeedVideo will continue to work with leading drag racing promoters, in addition to facilitating both the marketing of drag racing live events on Dragzine and other Power Automedia properties and continue to facilitate and grow sponsorship relationships.

On July 23, FloSports will begin simulcasting all upcoming SpeedVideo races on FloRacing starting with the PDRA Mid-Atlantic Showdown (July 23-25) at the Virginia Motorsports Park in Petersburg, VA and the Duck X Magic 8 2020 (July 23-25) at Orlando Speed World Dragway in Orlando, FL. Additional premier drag racing events that will now streaming on FloRacing include Lights Out, No Mercy, Sweet 16, World Cup and Outlaw Armageddon. SpeedVideo current subscribers will soon get all of the FloRacing live and on-demand content in addition to the best drag racing events that they already receive.

SpeedVideo is one of the pioneers in motorsports streaming and content. James and his team have built a high performing platform and our partnership with SpeedVideo will both diversity and enhance our offering on FloRacing. Our subscribers are going to be thrilled. – Mark Floreani, CEO, FloSports

About Power Automedia

Power Automedia believes in the magic of the automobile, helping automotive enthusiasts achieve their dreams, and building something special. They communicate with passion and emotion, educate with expertise and enthusiasm, and nurture and entertain new enthusiasts. Power Automedia currently publishes digital automotive enthusiast magazines and produces video content for auto industry clients.

For more on Power Automedia visit www.powerautomedia.com

About FloSports

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a venture-backed OTT subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ sports in the US and abroad. FloSports’ vision is to finally give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home.

For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.