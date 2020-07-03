Ford Announces Three Levels of Ranger Customization

The 2019 Ford Ranger was a welcome reintroduction to the Ford lineup after a long eight year hiatus. The little truck fit the bill for those needing more than an SUV, but less than an F-150 — but it’s been especially cool to see owners customize their trucks and create more than just a grocery getter. In fact, Ford says that Ranger owners in the US added on average approximately $650 of accessories to their 2019 Rangers just last year. Now, Ford is contributing to the customization with three new off-road and adventure-ready accessory dealer-installed packages for 2019 and 2020 four-wheel-drive Rangers.

“Our goal is to inspire customers by giving them capabilities and styling options from the aftermarket brands they love,” said Eric Cin, global director, Ford Vehicle Personalization. “The three new Ford Performance Packs empower our adventure-loving Ranger customers to explore even further with even more freedom with the added off-roading capability right from the dealership.”

The packages include a combination of hardware, software, and graphics, in three buildable levels. All three include an off-road leveling kit with FOX Shocks with Ford Performance tuning, 17-inch Dyno Gray wheels, and Ford Performance bedside and windshield graphics.

Keep in mind, Level 1 and Level 2 packages will be made available for order in August, while those after the Level 3 package will have to wait until next summer.

Ford Performance Packages The Ford Performance Level 1 package ($2,496 MSRP before installation) includes: Off-Road leveling kit

FOX “Tuned by Ford Performance” 2.0 Performance Series internal floating piston monotube front and rear shocks tuned by Ford Performance Engineers to optimize on and off-road performance

Ford Performance 17-inch Dyno Gray wheels

Ford Performance bedside graphics and Ford Performance windshield banner The Ford Performance Level 2 package ($4,495 MSRP before installation) includes Level 1 content plus: Ford Performance engine calibration, which increases horsepower by 16 percent to 315 at 4,500 RPM and increases torque by nearly 20 percent to 370 lb.-ft. at 2,500 RPM

BFGoodrich KO2 265/70-17 tires

Rigid off-road fog light kit

Ford Performance calibration

Blue tow hooks

Ford Performance stainless steel license plate frame The Ford Performance Level 3 package ($8,995 MSRP before installation) includes Levels 1 and 2 content plus: Rigid 40-inch LED lightbar kit

Red tow hooks

Ford Performance by ARB winch-capable front bumper

Ford Performance chase rack

2.3-liter Ford Performance sport exhaust

“The success we’ve seen with Ranger’s personalization is a combination of customer and dealer enthusiasm for Ford-backed accessory options,” said Cin. “Our truck customers don’t need to drive their all-new vehicle off the lot over to an aftermarket outfitter, we are creating a smoother, more integrated experience right here with your Ford Dealership.”

Are you in the market for a new Ranger? If so, will you be upgrading to a Level 1, 2, or 3? Let us know in the comments below!