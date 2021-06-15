Ford Bronco Production Commences Where It All Began

Over 125,000 orders have been placed for the all-new, 2021 Ford Bronco and over 190,000 reservations have been placed in the U.S. and Canada since the manufacturer began taking orders. Today, Ford is celebrating its bucking bronc leaving the stable, and heading out onto the highways with its Bronco Celebration Premier link, which will go live today at 10 a.m. EDT.

Ford’s latest UV is now rolling off the assembly line at the company’s Michigan Assembly Plant. Once known as Ford’s Michigan Truck Plant and now known as Michigan Assembly, the facilities had undergone extensive renovations to suit it precisely to build the sixth-generation Bronco. Ford has invested over $750 million to update the facilities and approximately 2,700 jobs were directly added to the workforce, bringing total employment to approximately 4,900 people.

The all-new two- and four-door Broncos stand as the flagship and icon of the Bronco brand, Ford’s new outdoor brand of Built Wild, and only 4×4 vehicles. The all-new 2021 Ford Bronco is ready for adventure and built with the confidence to go over any type of terrain (G.O.A.T). Several different models are now available and are designed around different types of adventure, with the base model starting at $29,995.

Ford Bronco Assembly Plant Quick Facts:

Production of the all-new 2021 Ford Bronco is underway at the Michigan Assembly Plant; the two-door and first ever four-door models are now on their way to Ford dealerships across America

Ford has invested $750 million and added approximately 2,700 direct jobs at the Michigan Assembly Plant to build the sixth-generation Bronco

A 1.7 million square foot Modification Center, adjacent to Michigan Assembly Plant, will offer Bronco two- and four-door model customizations including safari bar, roof racks, exterior graphic packages and additional accessories as more are added to the catalog

Bronco production began at the Michigan Truck Plant in 1965 and continued through five generations, until production ended on June 12, 1996. In that 31-year span, Ford produced more than 1.1 million Broncos. The all-new two-door and first-ever four-door Bronco models are now picking up where they left off with production officially underway. The new 2021 Bronco is now on the way to Ford dealerships nationwide, and then to customers who started their journey with a reservation last summer. Check out Ford’s Bronco website to see more about this newest off-roader and how you can get yours!