Ford Celebrates Prototype Racers With 2022 Ford GT Heritage Edition

While Ford’s legendary GT40 program had numerous notable successes, not the least of which was a 1-2-3 Le Mans finish in 1966, there was so much work that went into achieving that goal. In the year leading up to that success, Alan Mann Racing built the Am GT-1 and a GT40 Mk 1. Constructed using lightweight materials, they didn’t win races, but their innovations contributed to the eventual victories.

Whether it’s going like hell at the racetrack or out-innovating the competition, the Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition honors the vehicles that helped lead Ford to its wins. Mike Severson, Ford

As the Ford GT production run winds down, Ford Performance revealed the 2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition at the Chicago Auto Show. It wears a livery inspired by Mann Racing’s AM GT-1, which is made up of red exterior paint with gold graphics, over-the-top racing stripes, Frozen White accent stripes, and number 16 graphics on the doors, hood, and the wing’s underside.

“Whether it’s going like hell at the racetrack or out-innovating the competition, the Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition honors the vehicles that helped lead Ford to its wins,” Ford GT Program Manager Mike Severson said. “With its red and gold livery, this Ford GT is inspired by Alan Mann Racing’s contribution to our Le Mans-winning story.”

The new Heritage Edition shares display space at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show alongside the 1966 Ford AM GT-1 prototype that inspired it, which will be quite a sight for attendees.

“It’s a great honor for Alan Mann Racing and the Mann family to celebrate the epic motorsports heritage of Ford GT with this fantastic limited-edition car,” said Henry Mann, director, Alan Mann Racing Ltd. “To see the red and gold colors of our team’s livery come back to life, and to debut, this new GT alongside one of our original GT40s in Chicago will be a magical occasion.”

Those approved to purchase a Ford GT can order the 2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition and the first customers take delivery of these special machines soon.