Ford Gives F-150 Lightning Owners Tesla Rescuing Ability

As some of my more cultured readers may remember, Ford Motor Company once had a commercial that showed a Ford truck pulling a Chevrolet truck out of the water. Once out of the water, the actors joked on how it sank like a rock, an obvious jab at Chevrolet’s famed slogan. It was a different time and the decades-long rivalry was borderline cut-throat between the two American vehicle makers. Over the years, corporate ethics have changed and so has the way each company handles advertising. Recently though it appeared that Ford Motor Company joined the modern day trolling found in the automotive industry, except this time it was not Chevrolet on the receiving end, but Tesla.

Tesla has long been known for creating troll marketing that speaks to their clientele, meanwhile, Ford has kept its distance from these shenanigans. That was until new F-150 Lightning owners received their finished trucks. In the packaging was a Tesla adaptor plug that allowed Lightning owners to charge a Tesla that had ran out of juice. After inquiring with Ford Motor Company if this was indeed a troll campaign, Chief Executive Officer of Ford Jim Farley simply stated, “not trolling, just friendly.”

Could Ford be banding the EV community together or just adding even more value to the F-150 Lightning? While this is all to be determined, one thing’s for sure, the Lightning will not be towing any Tesla Cybertrucks out of the water anytime soon, but that is for other obvious reasons.