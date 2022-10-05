Ford GT Crosses Finish Line Adorned With Le Mans Podium Metal

steveturner
By Steve Turner October 05, 2022

In 2016, ford motorFord Motor Company surprised the world by revealing a second-generation Ford GT that not only celebrated the storied GT40, but set out to reclaim the same mantle that made history. Charged with creating a supercar for the street that could again claim victory at the 24 Hours Of Le Mans, Ford Performance delivered.

As we close this chapter of the road-going Ford GT, the GT LM Edition gave us a chance to inject even more heart and soul from a podium-finishing race car. Mark Rushbrook, Ford Performance Motorsports

Ford is celebrating the end of its second-generation supercar run with the Ford GT LM Edition. These 20 special edition street cars celebrate the 2016 Le Mans victory earned by their racing cousins. They are available with red or blue-tinted carbon fiber accents that recall the racing livery run on the Le Mans winner. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

The modern Blue Oval supercar won the historic race in 2016, some 50 years after the GT40’s iconic 1-2-3 podium sweep in 1966, which was dramatized in the film, Ford vs. Ferrari. The 2016 win set the street car on a path that finally winds down some six years later with a 20-car run of special editions dubbed the 2022 Ford GT LM Edition, which is the 10th such line of limited supercars. 

“With innovative materials, design, and engineering, the Ford GT is unlike any other production supercar,” says Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “As we close this chapter of the road-going Ford GT, the GT LM Edition gave us a chance to inject even more heart and soul from a podium-finishing race car, furthering the tribute to our 2016 Le Mans win.”

Flexing its prodigious 3D-printing capabilities, Ford created a unique dash badge for the Ford GT LM Edition that not only celebrates the Le Mans success but is made from crankshaft in the third-place 2016 race car. Ford ground the crankshaft into powder from which the badge was created.

Recalling the red and blue livery of the race-winning machines, they are sprayed in Liquid Silver paint, and available with exposed carbon fiber exterior accents tinted in either blue or red, including the front splitter, side sills, and door sills, plus engine bay louvers, mirror stalks, and rear diffuser. That tint carries over to the glossy carbon fiber wheels and the driver seat.

Fastened with titanium lug nuts, the gloss-carbon 20-inch wheels are available with red or blue inner barrel accents. These wheels frame black-lacquered Brembo brake calipers. Out back another unique, metallic component of the Ford GT LM is the 3D-printed titanium dual exhaust system with cyclonic tips that release the sound of the 660-horse, twin-turbo EcoBoost engine. The matching GT LM badge out back is also 3D-printed.

That seat is carbon fiber, as is the passenger seat, and both are wrapped in Alcantara, with the passenger seat receiving matching accent stitching. Carbon fiber appears throughout the interior, including on the console, vent registers, and lower A-pillars, while Ebony Leather and Alcantara cover the pillars and the headliner. It is the dash that is truly special, however. It is adorned with a special badge 3D-printed from metal originating from the crankshaft run in the third-place 2016 Le Mans racer.

Inside an interior slathered in Alcantara, carbon fiber, and leather, the driver seat is color-keyed to the red or blue exterior accent colors.

Deliveries of this special supercar are planned for the fall, and production of these dream machines waves the checkered flag before the new year. 

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
