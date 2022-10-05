Ford GT Crosses Finish Line Adorned With Le Mans Podium Metal

In 2016, ford motorFord Motor Company surprised the world by revealing a second-generation Ford GT that not only celebrated the storied GT40, but set out to reclaim the same mantle that made history. Charged with creating a supercar for the street that could again claim victory at the 24 Hours Of Le Mans, Ford Performance delivered.

As we close this chapter of the road-going Ford GT, the GT LM Edition gave us a chance to inject even more heart and soul from a podium-finishing race car. Mark Rushbrook, Ford Performance Motorsports

The modern Blue Oval supercar won the historic race in 2016, some 50 years after the GT40’s iconic 1-2-3 podium sweep in 1966, which was dramatized in the film, Ford vs. Ferrari. The 2016 win set the street car on a path that finally winds down some six years later with a 20-car run of special editions dubbed the 2022 Ford GT LM Edition, which is the 10th such line of limited supercars.

“With innovative materials, design, and engineering, the Ford GT is unlike any other production supercar,” says Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “As we close this chapter of the road-going Ford GT, the GT LM Edition gave us a chance to inject even more heart and soul from a podium-finishing race car, furthering the tribute to our 2016 Le Mans win.”

Recalling the red and blue livery of the race-winning machines, they are sprayed in Liquid Silver paint, and available with exposed carbon fiber exterior accents tinted in either blue or red, including the front splitter, side sills, and door sills, plus engine bay louvers, mirror stalks, and rear diffuser. That tint carries over to the glossy carbon fiber wheels and the driver seat.

That seat is carbon fiber, as is the passenger seat, and both are wrapped in Alcantara, with the passenger seat receiving matching accent stitching. Carbon fiber appears throughout the interior, including on the console, vent registers, and lower A-pillars, while Ebony Leather and Alcantara cover the pillars and the headliner. It is the dash that is truly special, however. It is adorned with a special badge 3D-printed from metal originating from the crankshaft run in the third-place 2016 Le Mans racer.

Deliveries of this special supercar are planned for the fall, and production of these dream machines waves the checkered flag before the new year.