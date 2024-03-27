Ford Honors Mustang With Birthday Event And Anniversary Edition

Ford Honors Mustang With Birthday Event And Anniversary Edition

steveturner
By Steve Turner March 27, 2024

Sixty years ago on April 17, 1964, the world met a legend — the Ford Mustang. In celebration of its milestone birthday, Ford is throwing a party at Charlotte Motor Speedway and inviting a new limited-edition 60th Anniversary Appearance Package for the 2024 Mustang.

This year, we’ll start to connect with Mustang customers in exciting new ways. — Joe Bellino, Mustang Brand Manager

60th Anniversary Stallion

While the company is only teasing the 60th Anniversary stallion at the moment, the event will be packed with action, including ride-alongs on the historic CMS Roval and the drifting course and a look a the world’s racing Mustangs. Attendees can also meet Ford Performance drivers, check out wild demonstrators like the Mach-E 1400, and sample Mustang ownership experiences set to expand throughout the next year.

Mustang

In celebration of Mustang’s milestone birthday, Ford Motor Company is not only hosting a special event a Charlotte Motor Speedway, but there it will debut a limited-edition 60th Anniversary Appearance Package for the seventh-generation Mustang. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

“The popularity of Mustang is rooted in its ability to evoke emotion –whether it’s the roar of the engine or the sight of its iconic silhouette, it sparks a visceral connection,” said Joe Bellino, Mustang brand manager, North America. “This year, we’ll start to connect with customers in exciting new ways.”

A Must-Attend Mustang Event

Ford will even share the stage with aftermarket customizers, like RTR Vehicles, so fans can learn about mods for their cars in the Pony Personalization Corner. Those interested in attending can register today, but if you can’t make it in person, Ford will livestream the event beginning at 5 p.m. EDT on April 17.

Article Sources

Ford Performance Parts
https://performance.ford.com
(313) 248-9774
Ford Motor Company
https://www.ford.com/

More Sources

RTR Vehicles
https://www.rtrvehicles.com/
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Summit Racing Launches MyGarage – A Social Platform For Gearheads

News

Summit Racing Launches MyGarage – A Social Platform For Gearheads

Ford Honors Mustang With Birthday Event And Anniversary Edition

News

Ford Honors Mustang With Birthday Event And Anniversary Edition

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading