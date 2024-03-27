Ford Honors Mustang With Birthday Event And Anniversary Edition

Sixty years ago on April 17, 1964, the world met a legend — the Ford Mustang. In celebration of its milestone birthday, Ford is throwing a party at Charlotte Motor Speedway and inviting a new limited-edition 60th Anniversary Appearance Package for the 2024 Mustang.

This year, we’ll start to connect with Mustang customers in exciting new ways. — Joe Bellino, Mustang Brand Manager

60th Anniversary Stallion

While the company is only teasing the 60th Anniversary stallion at the moment, the event will be packed with action, including ride-alongs on the historic CMS Roval and the drifting course and a look a the world’s racing Mustangs. Attendees can also meet Ford Performance drivers, check out wild demonstrators like the Mach-E 1400, and sample Mustang ownership experiences set to expand throughout the next year.

“The popularity of Mustang is rooted in its ability to evoke emotion – whether it’s the roar of the engine or the sight of its iconic silhouette, it sparks a visceral connection,” said Joe Bellino, Mustang brand manager, North America. “This year, we’ll start to connect with customers in exciting new ways.”

A Must-Attend Mustang Event

Ford will even share the stage with aftermarket customizers, like RTR Vehicles, so fans can learn about mods for their cars in the Pony Personalization Corner. Those interested in attending can register today, but if you can’t make it in person, Ford will livestream the event beginning at 5 p.m. EDT on April 17.